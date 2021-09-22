State announces resignation of central figure in Iowa’s COVID-19 response

In Iowa, 63% of the vaccine-eligible population — those 12 years or older — are fully vaccinated, according to federal data.

The scope of the pandemic — caused by the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes — has been unlike any since a worldwide influenza outbreak over a century ago.

A pediatrician by trade, Pedati said in a May 2020 interview that one of the things that drew her to public health service was the ability to address health issues on a larger scale.

Pedati became a vitally important and very public figure in the weeks after the new coronavirus was first detected in Iowa in early March. She helped provide the public health department’s guidance that helped Reynolds set policy, and regularly appeared with the governor at daily briefings.

As with most governors, Reynolds has made myriad critical decisions, including to temporarily shut down schools and many businesses, and more recently when to begin relaxing some of those business restrictions.