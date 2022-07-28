State Auditor Sand talks saving taxpayer money and PIE during Sunset Park visit

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand was once told by a colleague that he had “never seen more middle managers and bureaucrats worried about what the state auditor’s office is going to say,” which is a compliment as far as Sand is concerned.

“They should be (worried),” Sand said. “I mean, that’s kind of the whole point. If it feels like I’m suing you like, well, don’t do the thing that you might get sued for.”

The Auditor’s Office works as a nonpartisan watchdog for Iowans by providing audit, review and other technical services to state and local governments to investigate whether taxpayer dollars are being used properly, and to issue reports detailing any improper conduct.

“If we can keep people from messing something up, and doing something they shouldn’t do before they do it, that’s way better than catching them after the fact,” Sand said during a July 21 meeting with residents at Sunset Park.

Sand tries not to concern himself too much with what the government does after the auditor’s office issues its reports. At that point, it’s out of his hands.

“If my job is to tell you if your toe’s over the line and I holler at you because your toe’s on the line, you might say, ‘oh, it’s not over the line or it’s an accident, it’s a mistake,’” Sand said. “My job’s to say what happened. If everybody decides they don’t care, they can decide that. But I’m gonna do my job.”

Sand was in Council Bluffs as part of his 100 Town Hall Tour, an annual trip around the state that allows him to highlight the accomplishments of the office, speak with residents face-to-face and listen to their concerns.

Sand also used the opportunity to talk about an aspect of the auditor’s role that, historically, hadn’t been utilized — to promote government efficiency and find ways to save taxpayer money.

Sand and his team came up with a program that would do just that, and they named it PIE, which stands for Public Innovations and Efficiencies.

“Once we designed the program and we had an idea of what we were looking at, we loved what we had put together; we were proud of it,” Sand said. “We were like, ‘This is gonna be great. We’re gonna save a ton of money for people, it’s gonna be fun to participate in. It’s going to be as popular as pie.’”

After the team had decided that PIE was the acronym they wanted to use, they then had to come up with three words that would fit the three letters. Hence, Public Innovations and Efficiencies.

“We have what we call the PIE chart, a four to five page checklist of basic money saving practices,” Sand said. “You can do them in your home or your city or your county can do it to save money.”

Cities, counties and school districts are asked to fill out the checklist, marking yes for practices they do and no for ones they don’t. Then they send the checklist to the auditor’s office, where the public can see what their city or county or school district is or isn’t doing to save money.

Entities that send in the PIE chart are also entered into what Sand called “the PIE contest,” where counties, cities and school districts are divided into groups based on size, and the entity that has the best “score” receives a visit from Sand, who brings certificates acknowledging the good work being done.

When visiting, Sand also brings pie.

“Those are very exciting days,” Sand said. “I get a sugar rush that lasts all day, because I keep reupping every hour with another slice of pie.”

Aside from all the pie, Sand also enjoys the opportunity to provide some positive feedback to public officials and municipal employees.

“Our office is always kind of poking at public officials,” Sand said. “That’s part of our job, but this is a nice way to partner with people and actually say, ‘Hey, look, you got some public officials here that are doing a good job.’”

“People who work for the city, work for the county, typically, they’re putting in a lot of hours. They’re working hard; they’re solving real problems and they don’t get a lot of recognition for it,” Sand said. “So when we can come around and we can say, ‘Hey, look, your city here is doing a really good job to save it money,’ that’s good. We should call the bad, bad, but also call the good, good. It’s nice to have that balance.”

Another aspect of the PIE program is something Sand called “PIE recipes,” which allows the auditor’s office to share money-saving ideas across the entire state.

“If you come up with something in Pott County that saves money, tell us what it is,” Sand said. “What we do is, we take the idea, we add it to that PIE chart, and then everybody who participates in the program, that (chart) gets circulated to them every year. So it makes it easy for more people to copy the idea and put it into place.”

The PIE chart also includes contact information for the person who came up with each idea, so if anyone has questions about how to implement a program, they can go straight to the source.

In the second year of the PIE program, the number of public entities participating went from 330 to more than 500, Sand said.

“We’re seeing more governmental entities participating and we’re seeing them actually get more efficiency practice into place as they’re participating,” Sand said.

Sand also touted a federal program that helps school districts pay to replace buses, “to lighten the burden on Iowa taxpayers.”

The federal government, through the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Biden signed in 2021, will replace up to 25 buses per school district with zero- or low-emission buses.

Sand also lamented the lack of cooperation he sees between Iowa’s political parties. Sand, a Democrat from Decorah, said that the Republican-controlled state government “(doesn’t) want to do something that makes it look like a Democrat ever had a good idea.”

As an example, Sand said that he would like to see mandatory prison sentences for people who steal “a large amount” of public money.

He cited a former Mills County treasury employee who, in 2004, was given a 25-year suspended sentence and probation, and was ordered to pay restitution after being found guilty of stealing public funds.

In 2013, another former Mills County treasury employee was found guilty of stealing $36,000 from the county. Citing the importance of deterrence, the judge in that case sentenced the employee to the maximum 25 years in prison, a penalty that Sand would probably say was too harsh.

“You don’t need to lock them up and throw away the key,” Sand said. “It’s, ‘no more probation.’ It doesn’t need to be a long sentence. Everybody I talked to about this has said, the reason that they don’t pass it isn’t because they disagree.”

In Sand’s view, “if you want to be a public servant, if you want to be involved in governance, you should be interested in every good idea,” and that isn’t just a soundbite. Sand really means it.

“You want to have decision-making done by people who think a little differently than yourself,” Sand said. “If you all think the same way about everything, you end up doing groupthink, and you end up not considering this aspect or that aspect of the problem.”

To hold himself accountable, and to ensure partisan politics don’t get in the way of the work, Sand hired and promoted Republicans and independents to senior positions within the office, even people who contributed to his opponent’s campaign in 2018.

“I want everyone in the state to know that we are working to represent everybody,” Sand said. “We are working to make sure this office is focused on truth and integrity and accountability. And those are things that shouldn’t have a political persuasion to them.”