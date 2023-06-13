Avoca farmers market open

The Avoca Main Street Farmers Market kicked off its season on June 5 and runs every Wednesday evening through Sept. 27.

The market features fresh local produce, baked goods, honey, fresh cut flowers, homemade soaps, crafts and prepared food truck meals from farmers, food producers and local artisans. The Avoca Public Library offers family programming and the market features musical performances and other all-ages entertainment. Funding for entertainment is provided by the Community Foundation for Western Iowa.

The farmers market brings residents and visitors out into the Main Street of town, keeping their dollars local.

"An economic device, farmers markets are an excellent way for farmers and food producers to test their products on the market and establish a customer base for a viable business," Avoca Main Street Director Amber Mohr said in a news release.

Kami’s Kookies, which opened in downtown Avoca in 2021, and Raddberry’s Bakery & Café, which will open in 2023, are both examples of entrepreneuers who started as market vendors and invested their income into building storefront businesses in the area.

"As the season begins to warm we all look forward to seeing our neighbors and shopping from our local producers," Market Manager Linda Schumacher said in the release. "The Avoca Main Street Farmers Market is a great excuse to visit our beautiful Main Street District.”

The Avoca Main Street Facebook page will keep customers updated on special events happening at market, including the Li’l Firecracker pageant Wednesday, June 28. Visit facebook.com/avocamainstreet for the newest information on the market along with other Avoca Main Street happenings.