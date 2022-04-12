State launches new rating system for preschools and child care centers

Iowa has launched a new rating system for preschools and child care centers.

Iowa Quality for Kids, rolled out on April 1, is available for all DHS-licensed child care centers and preschools, registered child development homes and programs operating under the authority of an accredited school district or nonpublic school. It replaces the state’s former Quality Rating System.

As such, Council Bluffs Community School District’s preschool and child care programs will follow IQ4K, according to Tracy Mathews, chief of schools for preK-5.

“We’re working closely with Child Care Resource and Referral to be sure we’re up to date on everything we need to do to be ready for IQ4K,” she said.

Professional development for preK-5 teachers this fall will focus on training required for IQ4K, Mathews said. That will be completed by November.

IQ4K is a voluntary program that offers a way for child care providers to assess their current level of quality across all areas of their programming and devise a structured plan for improvement, according to a press release from West Central Community Action. The new system provides guidelines and benchmarks to help providers build off successes, identifying five levels of quality that can be achieved. After reaching a new quality level, providers will be eligible to receive bonuses and may receive higher child care assistance reimbursements that can be used for any area of their business.

“I think it will be very effective,” Mathews said. “From what I know, it is a very comprehensive approach to making sure (quality guidelines are met). If you’re following the process, you should have those quality indicators in place.”

“Iowa’s child care providers want the best for the children, families and communities they serve and share our commitment to quality,” said Julie Allison, state child care administrator, said in the press release. “It’s a win for Iowa’s child care providers, who will have increased support to achieve their quality goals. And it’s a win for Iowa families, who will have the assurance that their child is receiving the best care possible.”

The idea is for the system to be a vehicle for continuous improvement, said Deb Martens, program director for Child Care Resource and Referral of Southwest Iowa, which is based at West Central. Child care centers rate themselves on nutrition and physical activity, development, partnerships with families and the community, staff qualifications, learning and environment, she said.

IQ4K specialists provide guidelines for improvement and check in periodically to verify improvements, Martens said. A child care specialist can also make online visits to verify improvements.

“We’ve been very good at doing online visits,” she said. “We can visit the provider where they’re at and help them continue in the quality.

“Parents will be able to trust that everything – that’s all verified and rated by the DHS,” Martens said. “We want you to learn how to build (quality) and we want to help you. You won’t have to reinvent the wheel.

“It’s very different than the old system,” she said. “The old system was all paperwork.”

Documentation is an important part of the new system, too, but a lot of it can be done online instead of on paper, Mathews said. And the school district received visits under the old system, too, she said.

Child care centers currently operating under the old system can continue to do so until their term expires, Martens said, which could be as late as March 2024. If a child care center is operating on a provisional license, they are not eligible to be rated on the new IQ4K system.

“They must be off that provisional license with DHS,” if they are caring for six or more children, she said. If they have five or fewer children and are caring for them in their home, they don’t need to be registered.

Providers can provide evidence when they have already earned a rating, Martens said.

“When we work with parents, we’re able to tell if a program is rated and what they’re rated at,” she said. “We want to help parents to be good consumers. We want those children to have the best development possible so when they get to school age, they’re ready. We think it’s a great investment.”

