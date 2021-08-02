State of Iowa settles with protesters; arrests last summer resulted in Capitol ban

The five were arrested when a scuffle broke out between police and the protesters. Afterward, they were told by troopers that if they returned to the state property around the building they would be arrested for trespassing. Some were banned for six months and others for a year.

They claimed the ban blocked their fundamental constitutional rights of free speech, assembly, their right to petition their government, their fundamental freedom of movement and due process.

Attorneys representing the protesters argued there is no statutory authority for such a ban and a federal district court ruled last December in favor of the protesters, saying the state can’t ban them from the Iowa Capitol Complex grounds. The court issued a preliminary injunction, saying the ban was likely to violate the activists’ rights because it restricts all “expressive activity” at the Iowa State Capitol.

The lawsuit, filed by the ACLU of Iowa, sought to invalidate the bans permanently. Now that the State Appeal Board has approved the settlement, attorneys still have to file for dismissal with the court, and then it will be up to the court to determine whether to approve a request to dismiss the lawsuit and finalize the settlement.