State plans to install campground at Lake Manawa

“It was a very aged campground. It was built for campers 50-60 years ago. We were running into the problem, what experience are people getting at a crowded campsite?” Coffelt said. “People don’t travel in little campers anymore, they travel in big campers. We looked at the status of the camping industry.”

Coffelt said the pavilion has been well received.

“We were operationally looking at how the park could be better used. That’s a type of park that has high day use,” he said, noting about the pavilion area, “the public has liked and utilized it very much.”

Coffelt said along with that high day use, interest remained in a camping option. Local Manawa-area residents, stakeholders and the community gave the department input at a trio of meetings, Coffelt and the DNR information noted.

Coffelt said the campground will be unique in the area thanks to its amenities, and an addition that will make the experience at Lake Manawa that much better for both area residents and outside visitors.

“Lake Manawa is a big resource, it’s a very good location at the intersections of I-29 and the western side of the state. With that you’re at a great crossroads for a variety of folks to be able to access it,” he said. “It’s always been a big draw. There’s a long history at that park, and what it’s provided the community.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.