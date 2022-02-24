State Rep. McConkey will not seek another term

State Rep. Charlie McConkey of Council Bluffs announced Thursday he would not seek another term after the current session ends.

McConkey has served for the last eight years.

“It’s been a great honor serving the people of Council Bluffs in the Iowa House. It’s been an amazing experience for me and I’m thankful to all the wonderful people I’ve met over the years. After eight years in the House, it’s time to retire and spend more time with my wife and family," McConkey said in a release. "We have a deep bench of talented, young leaders in Council Bluffs who are ready to step up and serve our community in the Iowa Legislature."

After 31 years, McConkey retired from Griffin Pipe and operated a small business before being elected to the Iowa House, according to the release. He grew up in Council Bluffs and attended Abraham Lincoln High School and Iowa Western Community College. McConkey and his wife, Sheryl, have four children, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He is a member of United Steelworkers Local 3141, vice president of the Roberts Park Neighborhood Association and also volunteers at Mohm’s Place serving meals to the homeless.