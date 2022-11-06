Stint in Marines gives Rosenberg a passion for helping veterans

Paul Rosenberg of Council Bluffs enjoys talking to other veterans.

Rosenberg is a veteran service officer — Caseworker II at Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs, where he has worked for three years.

“I absolutely love my job. It’s my passion” to help veterans, he said.

Rosenberg helps them determine what benefits they are eligible for and what services they need, whether it’s food from the VA pantry, medical care at the VA Medical Center or a home health aide.

“A lot of them don’t think they qualify, but just because you didn’t get hurt, you still have benefits that you qualify for,” he said. “I feel like we really make an impact on some people’s lives.”

And Rosenberg enjoys swapping stories with veterans, whether they served during the War on Terror or World War II, he said.

“It’s pretty cool, because it feels like, even though we’re generations apart, we still have some things in common,” he said.

Rosenberg was born and raised in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2007. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2007 to 2012.

“My family has a rich history of military service,” he said.

One of Rosenberg’s grandfathers served in the Navy, and the other one served in the Marine Corps, he said. He had an older stepbrother who served in the Army from 2002 to 2006 and was deployed to Iraq twice. He also has a brother and three stepsisters, but none of them have served in the military.

“I have the utmost respect for those guys who hit the Middle East,” he said.

But Rosenberg was looking beyond that to civilian life after his enlistment.

“My dad being an Iowa State Patrolman for 36 years, I felt I wanted to go into law enforcement, and I thought the best place to go (to be a military police officer) was the Marine Corps,” he said.

After almost a year of training, Rosenberg was assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa, Japan. There, he patrolled the base, was often on duty checking IDs at the gate and sometimes helped civilian police officers.

“You do everything a police officer would do in the civilian world,” he said. That included responding to domestic dispute calls, breaking up fights and writing tickets — “make sure people are safe — just maintain stability like a normal police officer.”

Although part of Japan, Okinawa has its own culture, Rosenberg said.

“They’re very healthy people, everything was clean and they were adamant about not tossing paper on the ground — and very courteous,” he said.

Working there was a mixed bag, Rosenberg said.

“It was fun, but it was very restrictive,” he said. “We had to be in by midnight, couldn’t have a car.”

To go someplace off base, they had to catch a bus or a taxi, Rosenberg said.

He never made it to the mainland during his two years in Japan, he said.

Rosenberg’s next stop was the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

“It was kind of a mental relief knowing you’re not on the other side of the world,” he said. “It was nice being back in the States.”

There, Rosenberg worked on the base and also with the civilian police, he said. There was no married housing on base, so domestic disputes weren’t an issue. They did have to watch for Marines trying to leave the base. He enjoyed getting to know Marines from around the country.

“You could be in a room with 15 guys, and every one of them was from a different state,” he said.

Marine Corps MPs were often paired with city police officers in patrol cars, Rosenberg said.

“My partner was a former Marine sergeant, so he kind of understood it from both worlds” after eight years as a civilian police officer, he said.

Rosenberg was married to his girlfriend, Jessica, in 2010 in a low-key ceremony, but then he finished his enlistment and she finished college at Iowa State University.

“I got out in May 2012, and she actually graduated on the same day,” he said.

With those commitments completed, the couple had a big celebration, Rosenberg said.

“It was like a celebration of her being done and me being home,” he said.

After his discharge, Rosenberg worked in security at Bergan Mercy Medical Center. It was a natural step toward becoming a law enforcement officer — but instead of going that direction, he decided to attend college and enrolled at Buena Vista University.

“I was thinking about becoming a history teacher,” he said.

Rosenberg earned a bachelor’s degree but decided not to go into teaching.

“I realized I wanted to do something closer to home and closer to veterans,” he said. “I really like being around the military aspect and talking to veterans.”

That led him to the job at Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs. Rosenberg is now working on a master’s degree in public administration from Ohio University through a two-year online program.

He and Jessica now have two children: son Grayson, 7; and daughter Charley, 4.

Rosenberg served as a football and girls basketball coach at Abraham Lincoln High School for three seasons, football coach at Bryan High School in Omaha for one year and track coach at Wilson Middle School for three seasons before taking the job at the VA. He recently finished coaching his son’s flag football team for the season.

He now has more time for his own activities and his family.

“I love to go to the gym, and I love being a dad — love playing with the kids.”