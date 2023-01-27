Stitz replaces Gross on Green Hills AEA Board; District 9 seat vacant

Lori Stitz of Harlan was sworn in as the District 4 representative on the Green Hills Area Education Agency Board of Directors last fall. She replaced Marcus Gross Jr., who resigned earlier last year because of professional commitments and opportunities, according to Devin Herrick, the agency’s supervisor of communications.

Stitz is currently the director of Iowa Western Community College’s Shelby County Center. She has worked closely with the AEA system through her role in education and her close ties to her community.

The board now has a vacancy for a District 9 representative because of the resignation of Jake Powers in December, Herrick said. District 9 covers northwestern Council Bluffs and Carter Lake, which are in the Council Bluffs Community School District.

“Green Hills AEA would also like to thank Jake Powers for her 10 years of service on the agency’s Board of Directors,” she said.

The board will schedule a Director District Convention in the Council Bluffs School District and publish a legal notice in the local newspaper at least 30 days prior to that.

Those interested in representing District 9 on the board need to file a Statement of Candidacy form with the board secretary at least 10 days before the convention, according to board policy. Candidates can also be nominated at the convention by a delegate of the school district.