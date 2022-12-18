Story Street Pantry to add mobile pantry, expand into southwest Iowa

Story Street Pantry is preparing to expand its reach into southwest Iowa.

In January, the mission will take possession of a second trailer to be used as a mobile pantry, according to a press release from co-founder Loren Knauss.

“We are introducing a second mobile food pantry trailer because we have identified the need for mobile pantry services in areas with limited access to pantry services,” he said. “Our first partner outside Pottawattamie County is going to be in Missouri Valley.

“We received a donation from the Council Bluffs Christian Athletes Association, which has allowed us to purchase the trailer, and we have started our fundraising efforts to purchase the remaining equipment and items which are needed to convert the trailer and to update and refit our current mobile pantry trailer,” Knauss said. “We have a fundraising goal of $10,000 to complete the set-up of our new mobile pantry trailer and to refit our current trailer.”

The new trailer, like the other one, measures 7 feet by 16 feet. However, it will handle up to 7,290 pounds — 3,000 more than the current one, he said. That means, with more efficient use of space, the trailer can carry more food.

“We’ll take it to multiple locations in southwest Iowa, then we’ll bring it back, fill it up and send it on its way,” Knauss said.

Before it can be deployed, team members will need to install insulation, wiring, lights, shelves and flooring and equip the trailer with a solar-powered battery system and a generator and HVAC system.

“The current mobile food pantry trailer has been in continuous operation since July 2021, and our teams have helped to provide pantry services to thousands of people from the mobile pantry trailer,” Knauss said. “We have learned a great deal about how to set up and operate a successful mobile pantry trailer, and we will implement some new ideas into the new trailer design to increase the efficiency of our available space. We will be working with each of our mobile pantry sites to help us with the final layout of the new mobile pantry.

“The new mobile food pantry trailer will be identified as mobile food pantry No. 2, and the current mobile food pantry will be identified as mobile food pantry No. 1,” he said. “Once mobile food pantry No. 2 is set up and operational, we will begin to use it at our current mobile locations.”

The original trailer will then be taken out of service to refit it so the layouts in both trailers will be the same, Knauss said.

“Our goal is to start providing ongoing pantry services in communities in southwest Iowa beginning in the summer of 2023,” he said.