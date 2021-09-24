Story Street Pantry's mobile unit visits Iowa Western Community College

Story Street Pantry, Our Savior’s Lutheran Food Pantry and Iowa Western Community College teamed up to hold a mobile food pantry visit Thursday on Iowa Western’s Council Bluffs Campus.

The trailer that holds the pantry was parked across the parking lot from the athletic fields near the main drive through the campus. Story Street Pantry co-founders Loren Knauss and Josh Weesner gave a quick orientation to Lindy Larsen, director of student assistance; and Bailey Shirley, student care specialist with the student assistance program, and kept the pantry open all afternoon. The team filled orders made in advance through the student assistance program, as well as walk-up and drive-up orders.

The pantries and the student assistance program created a partnership in fall 2020 to develop new ways to connect Iowa Western students living with food insecurity with the pantry services they need. Plans are to have the mobile pantry visit the campus once or twice a month, Larsen said.

“I think we’re planting the seed, and then we’ll see how it goes,” she said.