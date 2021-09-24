Story Street Pantry's mobile unit visits Iowa Western Community College

Story Street Pantry, Our Savior’s Lutheran Food Pantry and Iowa Western Community College teamed up to hold a mobile food pantry visit Thursday on Iowa Western’s Council Bluffs Campus.
The trailer that holds the pantry was parked across the parking lot from the athletic fields near the main drive through the campus. Story Street Pantry co-founders Loren Knauss and Josh Weesner gave a quick orientation to Lindy Larsen, director of student assistance; and Bailey Shirley, student care specialist with the student assistance program, and kept the pantry open all afternoon. The team filled orders made in advance through the student assistance program, as well as walk-up and drive-up orders.
The pantries and the student assistance program created a partnership in fall 2020 to develop new ways to connect Iowa Western students living with food insecurity with the pantry services they need. Plans are to have the mobile pantry visit the campus once or twice a month, Larsen said.
“I think we’re planting the seed, and then we’ll see how it goes,” she said.
The pantry offers basic nonperishable foods, including canned fruit and vegetables; canned chicken; boxed macaroni and cheese dinners and other pasta; instant and canned potatoes; bread and peanut butter; shelf-stable and powdered milk; oatmeal; and other cereal. The trailer was stocked with almost 3,000 pounds of food before the visit, Knauss said. But the options may change, depending on what the U.S. Department of Agriculture ships to the Story Street Pantry, he said.
“It’s all USDA food,” he said.
The college’s permanent pantry is Rocky’s Emergency Pantry, located inside the student center, Larsen said. Rocky’s offers nonperishable food and hygiene products for on-campus and commuter students, who can pick things up twice a month. Rocky’s is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days and accepts walk-ins. But unlike Rocky’s, the mobile pantry is open to members of the public, as well as all Iowa Western students.
“That’s something we’re really trying to do is make this more accessible like to commuter students who can’t be there during business hours,” she said.
Having the mobile pantry’s resource available to students will be helpful, Larsen said.
“Before, we were just depending on donations, and we weren’t able to help very many students,” she said.
The student assistance office can connect students to mental health therapists, counselors and tutors on campus and also provide information on resources available in the community, said Shirley, who manages Rocky’s.
Story Street Pantry’s mobile pantry was first deployed on July 5 and has been used to deliver food to Council Bluffs Community School District’s summer lunch sites, as well as public housing facilities, low-income apartment complexes, churches and other pantries.
The mobile pantry will be open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson High School at 25th Street and West Broadway.
It makes stops from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., and from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Saturday at Friendship Pantry, 2616 Ave. A.