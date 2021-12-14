Strong, potentially dangerous winds possible Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Wednesday in western Iowa and Nebraska.

The weather service said to expect southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. The warning is effective from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The strongest winds are expected after noon.

"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," the weather service said in its warning. "If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive."

The high winds bring the possibility of "damage to trees, power poles, structures, as well as hazardous travel for high-profile vehicles," the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

When the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office issued its high wind watch on Monday, it was only the 10th time in the last 15 years that has happened, Meteorologist Tyler Nicolaisen said.

Travelers should be prepared for dangerous conditions and check for updates on the 511ia.org website, which contains information for anyone traveling in the state.

"Because the winds will be coming from the south-southwest, we expect more trouble (for motorists) along Interstate 80 than (Interstate) 29," Nicolaisen said.

The high winds could result in widespread power outages, Nicolaisen said. And with dry conditions, a red flag fire advisory is also in effect.

Residents can prepare for outages by making a kit with necessities like water, non-perishable food, medication and a battery-operated radio. Also, make sure to have flashlights and batteries handy. It's also a good idea to charge up laptop computers and cell phones ahead of the storm.

Eppley Airfield will be open for flight operations Wednesday, but the high wind warning means travelers should keep in contact with airlines, said Steve McCoy, a spokesman for the Omaha Airport Authority. Each airline and its respective flight crews will make determinations regarding flights, he said.

"Our biggest piece of advice for travelers is to remain in contact with their airlines, via phone, app or website, for any changes in their flight's status," McCoy said.

Adding insult to injury, there's also the possibility of rain, the weather service said. There's an 80% chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm during the day.

The high Wednesday is around 69, with an evening low around 30.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Wednesday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 69. Windy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Very windy, with a southwest wind 27 to 37 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

-- Kevin Cole of the Omaha World-Herald contributed.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.