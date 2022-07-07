Student art contest offers chance to design wrap for Metro bus

Imagine a giant canvas that travels around showing off your artwork.

Middle and high school students in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metropolitan area are invited to submit an entry into an art contest for just such an opportunity.

Metro, the region’s transit authority, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the contest, called Wheel Appeal. The grant-prize winners — one each from the middle school and high school groups — will have their designs featured on a bus for up to a year.

“We are thrilled to have this contest open to all middle and high school students in our community,” Metro CEO Lauren Cencic said. “This is a great way for younger generations to get involved with public transit and understand the importance it has in everyone’s lives.”

Students ages 11 to 18 must have attended a metro area middle or high school or be home schooled during the 2021-22 school year to enter. Graduated high school seniors still under age 18 may enter.

Designs can be hand-drawn or digitally created. All designs must be original artwork produced by the contestant. Entries are limited to one per person.

Submission are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, and must include an entry form. Find more information, including the entry form and bus template, at ometro.com/WheelAppeal.

Metro celebrated its 50th anniversary of providing services in Omaha on July 1. Service was first extended to Bellevue in October 1972 and to Papillion, La Vista and Ralston in June 1974. Metro also provides contracted services in Council Bluffs. On Aug. 1, the agency will officially become the Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha.

“Omaha has a history of transit, from horse-drawn buggies in the 19th century to the region’s first bus rapid transit line in 2020,” said Metro board chair Amy Haase. “At Metro, we’re proud to have been serving our community for 50 years, and we can’t wait to see what the next 50 brings for us and the Omaha region.”