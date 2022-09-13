Students can submit poems to Opera Omaha to possibly be set to music

What if a poem you wrote were turned into a song?

A handful of students will experience this thrill as part of the 2022-23 annual Poetry & Music Project.

Now in its sixth year, the Poetry & Music Project connects student poets and their words with composers to create original music and explore the connections between poetry and music.

This fall, students in grades K-12 from Nebraska and Iowa are invited to submit original works for the project. Professional composers will select poems and set them to music. The resulting songs will be premiered in May by local Omaha artists, Opera Omaha Holland Community Opera Fellow Jaime Marie Webb and University of Nebraska at Omaha School of Music students.

This is not a contest, as the composers will select pieces based on what inspires them. In the spring, the selected poets will have the opportunity to participate with the composer in a music workshop to further develop the piece with the composer and musicians, participating in the behind-the-scenes process.

“It is so exciting to see all the poems submitted by our talented local poets across the state,” said Lauren Medici, director of engagement programs for Opera Omaha. “To be able to support them and make the connection between these young poets and working composers as they gain insight and firsthand experience in the process of bringing their art to the stage is a highlight of our year.”

This year’s theme is “Finding Your Voice.” Within this larger idea are sub-themes:

• Joy: Celebrating your voice and its uniqueness

• Transformation: Exploring how your voice is continually forming

• Creativity: Capturing the essence of your voice

• Empathy: Connecting with others by using your voice

• Overcoming Obstacles: Examining the way you respond when your voice is silenced

Nebraska Writers Collective creates a prompt for each theme and includes poems for inspiration for each prompt. Full themes, prompts and inspiration poems included in the call for submissions document can be found at operaomaha.org/poetry.

All submitted poems will be printed in the Poetry & Music Project book, which will be distributed to all poets, teachers and concert-goers and will also be available online.

Opera Omaha’s Poetry & Music Project is produced in continued partnership with Nebraska Writers Collective. Nebraska Writers Collective identified themes and created prompts and, in addition, will create and facilitate writing workshops across the state.

Additional Poetry & Music Project partners include The American Opera Project and University of Nebraska at Omaha School of Music.

Poem submission guidelines are as follows:

• Open to all K-12 Students in Nebraska and Iowa.

• Students may submit up to two poems.

• All work must be original.

• Poems should be in PDF or Word file format.

• Poems may be in any structure but may not be more than 250 words or one page.

• Poems can be submitted via the online submission form or emailed with completed and signed submission form to poetry@operaomaha.org.

• Poem submission deadline is Nov. 30.