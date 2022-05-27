Students celebrate Amelia Bloomer; historical marker dedication today

What better way to end the school year than with a party (and an early dismissal)?

Students at Bloomer Elementary School on Thursday celebrated the 204th birthday of Amelia Bloomer (whose birthday is actually today, but there’s no school today in the Council Bluffs Community School District). The Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education declared on Jan. 25 that the school is named after both Amelia and Dexter Bloomer.

The students learned about her in class Thursday, wrote about her, played games that were around in her time and ate cupcakes in her honor.

The Bloomers lived in Council Bluffs for 39 years, and Amelia Bloomer has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Fifth-grade teachers Paige McGee and Abby Oswald planned games for the occasion.

“We searched on Google for games from that era,” McGee said.

Some of them — hopscotch, jumping rope, tossing beanbags — are still popular today. Games from Bloomer’s time included hoop rolling and duck on the rock, McGee said. The object of duck on the rock was to throw a stone and knock off a rock that was sitting on top of a larger rock, she said.

Special guest Linda Knell attended the party in an old-fashioned costume. Knell, a longtime volunteer at the Council Bluffs Public Library, teamed up with Ben Johnson, former adult services manager there, to write the grant application that led to the school becoming a site for a historical marker that honors Amelia Bloomer for her role in the women’s suffrage movement. The marker was part of a National Women’s Suffrage Marker program sponsored by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation in honor of the centennial of U.S. Women’s Suffrage, which was actually in 2020.

“Prior to coming here, she did a lot of suffragette work in New York and Ohio,” Knell said in an earlier conversation about the historical marker. “We felt she had never been recognized for her suffragette work when she came here.”

Amelia Bloomer wrote articles in her newspaper, The Lily, supporting temperance and women’s rights, including equal education and employment opportunities for girls and women. When the Bloomers moved to Council Bluffs in 1855, they helped establish the public school system and a library. They supported co-ed education and often housed teachers in their home. Amelia advocated for women teachers to get equal pay.

The historical marker will be dedicated at 3 p.m. today in a public ceremony in front of Amelia and Dexter Bloomer Elementary School, 210 S. Seventh St.

St. Albert Catholic School will finish the school year at 11:30 a.m. today. Lewis Central Community School District’s last day will be June 3.

