Student's video about bringing gun to school results in criminal charge

A potential threat at a Council Bluffs school circulating over the weekend was deemed not credible by law enforcement.

On Sunday night, Council Bluffs Police Department were notified of a video that was being shared by some students at Abraham Lincoln High School.

The video, made by a 16-year-old, referenced bringing a gun to school, according to police.

Officers located the student, who was found in possession of an Airsoft pellet gun. A press release from CBPD states the student does not have access to "any actual firearms."

Officers "quickly determined" there was "not a credible threat," the release said. The student was charged with making threats and was referred to juvenile court.

Abraham Lincoln High School Principal Bridgette Bellows sent an email message to parents about the video Sunday night.

"We are sharing this with you so that you and your children will not be concerned if you learn about this video," she wrote. "We applaud the student who took action to report the video to the police. This allowed police to investigate immediately and take the necessary action.

"The safety of our students and staff members is our top priority," Bellows wrote. "We appreciate the police partnering with us to confirm there is no credible threat to our school."