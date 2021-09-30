Stuff the Bus to begin Domestic Violence Awareness Month events

“Domestic violence is a pervasive public health issue affecting not only the nation as a whole but Iowa on a local level,” a press release from Catholic Charities stated. “Over one-third of Iowa women will experience some type of domestic or sexual violence in their lifetime. What’s more, on only one day in 2019, Iowa domestic violence programs served 1,237 survivors. The current COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem by isolating many survivors and making services and information more difficult to access.”