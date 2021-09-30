Stuff the Bus to begin Domestic Violence Awareness Month events

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Catholic Charities Domestic Abuse Team has planned a month full of activities to promote awareness.
“Domestic violence is a pervasive public health issue affecting not only the nation as a whole but Iowa on a local level,” a press release from Catholic Charities stated. “Over one-third of Iowa women will experience some type of domestic or sexual violence in their lifetime. What’s more, on only one day in 2019, Iowa domestic violence programs served 1,237 survivors. The current COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem by isolating many survivors and making services and information more difficult to access.”
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Des Moines will kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2021 with a Stuff the Bus event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Super Saver, 1141 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs. Items needed include the following:
Bath towels
Laundry detergent
Twin sheets
Garbage bags
Snack bags
Quart bags
Deodorant
Hair brushes
Paper towels
Toilet paper
Shower curtains
Shower hooks
Snack foods (should be individually wrapped): Goldfish crackers, chips, Cheezits, shelf-stable cheese and crackers, peanut butter crackers, cookies and hard candies
Adult art supplies — Paint, colored pencils, canvases, art markers, glitter, adult coloring books, journals and notebooks, cork board and small boxes
Used flip phones, smart phones, iPads and tablets
Donations will benefit Catholic Charities Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program in Council Bluffs, which serves Audubon, Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties in southwest Iowa.
If you need help, call the 24-hour helpline at 712-328-0266 or 888-612-0266.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
All month — Clothesline Project: T-shirts decorated by domestic violence survivors and people who have lost loved ones to this crime displayed at Audubon County Courthouse, 318 Leroy St. No. 5, Audubon
Oct. 2 — Stuff the Bus, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Super Saver, 1141 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs. Items collected for abuse survivors.
Oct. 15 — Community Baby Shower, 4-6 p.m., Salvation Army parking lot, 715 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs. Drive-thru or walk-up distribution of free baby items and community resource information for expecting mothers and families of newborns. Registration required by Oct. 11. Call Nicole at 712-256-2059 ext. 108. Sponsored by Mary’s Helping Hands, Sacred Heart Parish, WDM.
Oct. 20 — Lunch & Learn (Zoom), “Domestic Violence and the COVID-19 Pandemic: One Year Later,” noon via Zoom. Open to community service providers. Contact Nelcy at 712-256-2059 ext. 105.
Oct. 27 — Survivor Panel (Zoom), 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Open to service providers, survivors and community members. Contact Debrenee at 712-256-2059 ext. 106. Register at bit.ly/3ur4ROz.
Articles outlining four types of domestic abuse can be found at bit.ly/3F3maKG or, for Spanish, bit.ly/3CUZvhK.
For more information, visit catholiccharitiesdm.org/events.