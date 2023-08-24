Styx will perform at Harrah’s Stir Cove on Aug. 26, one of the 100-plus shows the band will do this year on their 2023 World Tour, said Styx guitarist Lawrence Gowan.

“Our goal is to play at least 100 shows a year,” he said. “And we have met that goal since I joined in 1999 … so for at least 24 years.”

One way they make sure they do enough shows is by playing at state fairs — including Iowa’s.

“I love August because we get to play at state fairs,” he said while in Columbus, Ohio at the state fair. “We’ve also played at the state fair in California.”

Another way they play a lot of shows is because they don’t have an “elite” attitude when it comes to venues, Gowan said.

“I love that we play at all venues, no matter the size” he said. “We want to connect with the audience, wherever that may be. That’s the great thing about live shows.”

Styx released their very first album in 1972 — over 50 years ago — but the band has no plans on slowing down.

“Last summer was packed with shows and this summer is the exact same,” Gowan said.

Gowan said it’s fun seeing people from all over and hearing how far people will travel to see a show.

“We have fans who will travel far from their hometown to see us,” he said. “That’s how you know you’re doing music right.”

Styx will be performing by themselves at Harrah’s Stir Cove, which isn’t uncommon for the band.

“We play mostly by ourselves,” Gowan said. “But I think it would be cool to do a show with Paul McCartney if he was to ever tour again.”

There is someone newer on this tour — Will Evankovich, who is the producer and co-writer of Styx most recent album, “Crash of the Crown,” which came out in 2021. Evankovich will be playing guitars and mandolin.

The show starts at 8 p.m. at Harrah’s Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3saieFP.