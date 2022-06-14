Suds for senior pups: Craft beer pairs well with dog wash fundraiser

Full Fledged Brewing Company hosted its Crafted Ales for Senior Tails event over the weekend, hosting an outdoor dog wash, silent auction and more.

Volunteers bathed dogs, while certified groomer ReBARKable Mobile Pet Grooming provided nail trims for a freewill donation. Proceeds were donated to Promise 4 Paws Senior Dog Sanctuary in Council Bluffs.

Vendors included DogGurt, Paws and Remember of Nebraska and Jimmy’s Hot Dogs.

All leashed, license and vaccinated dogs were welcome. More than 200 people showed up in support and more than 30 dogs were washed.

Over $1,300 was collected to help senior dogs during the two-hour event.

Full Fledged Brewing Company plans to make this an annual event.

