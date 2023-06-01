Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

See the sky light up around here like never before! Take part in creating a community mural that’s bound to be a splash.

These are just two of the many activities awaiting everyone at the third annual Summerfest at the Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park this Friday, June 2, beginning at 6 p.m.

“It’s a recreational opportunity for the community to get together in that beautiful park there,” said Ashley Kruse, communications director for the City of Council Bluffs. “And, it showcases the park. It’s a good reminder that it’s there, a great place to hang out.”

Created in 2021 by the city’s Parks and Recreation department, between 300 and 500 attended last year’s event, according to Kruse, with 12,000 responding to this year’s event on Facebook, she said.

“We are expecting a big crowd,” Kruse said.

This year, the city is partnering with The Council Bluffs Public Library, Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment, Charles E. Lakin YMCA and the 712 Initiative to deliver a bigger and better festival for all ages.

“It makes it more well-rounded,” Kruse said. “It’s not just kids’ activities.”

The main event, and the climax, on Friday will be the first-ever lighted drone show in Council Bluffs, beginning once it’s dark, around 9:20 p.m.

Fantasy Drone Shows will light up the sky with 150 drones displaying brightly moving images and simulated fireworks choreographed to music.

These shows are more eco-friendly than fireworks because they don’t produce debris or release harmful pollutants into the environment, Kruse said. What’s more, drones are quiet (unlike fireworks), which many people, and pets, may appreciate, she added.

“Drone shows are an environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks; they do not produce debris or release harmful pollutants into the air, soil and water,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “We are pleased to host the first drone show in Council Bluffs and know you’ll enjoy the safer, cleaner and quieter summertime entertainment.”

Another new event will surely stir the interest in the artist in everyone.

PACE will set up a Jackson Pollock community mural activity where everyone can contribute in creating masterpieces that will then be displayed at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.

Pollock was an American painter and a major figure in the abstract impressionist movement. He was widely known for his “drip technique” of pouring or splashing liquid household paint onto a horizontal surface, enabling him to view and paint his canvases from all angles.

The staff at PACE plans to place three or four large canvasses on the ground, along with paint and tools for folks to show their skills in splashing or dripping paint onto the canvases.

What’s more, a chalk artist will create a rendition of a Grant Wood painting.

Also at Summerfest, the city’s public library will have a foam party with foam cannons and giant bubbles, while the 712 Initiative has arranged for yoga classes on the rooftop deck at River’s Edge Pavilion during the festival.

The Parks and Recreation department and the Charles Lakin YMCA are working together to provide plenty of recreational opportunities, including pickleball, basketball, baseball, football, lacrosse, disc golf and more, according to Kruse.

Admission to Summerfest is free courtesy of the following sponsors: Back to the River, Fantasy Drone Shows, The Go Play Initiative and First National Bank.

Food trucks will be on-site with concessions available for purchase. Ample parking will be available in the parking garage.

The following is a listing of all the activities at Summerfest:

Live music with The Matt Cox Band

Food trucks

Photo ops

Community mural

Foam party

Inflatables

Face painting

Balloon animals

Yoga classes

Giant bubbles

Disc golf

Lacrosse

Pickleball

Relay races

Characters

Giveaways

Arts and crafts

Yard games

Chalk art

Drone show at dark

For more event information, visit councilbluffs-ia.gov/2300/Events, and for regular updates, find Summerfest At River’s Edge on Facebook @CityofCB.

“Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park is the perfect place for events like Summerfest,” Walsh said. “Residents of all ages are invited to come down to the park, grab a bite to eat and enjoy the sights and sounds of summer.”