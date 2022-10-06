Supervisor candidates provide visions for future during forum

OAKLAND — The four candidates for the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors took turns sharing their vision for the future of the county during a forum Tuesday evening at the Oakland Community Center.

About 40 people — many affiliated with a specific campaign — attended to hear from Scott Belt, Jeff Jorgensen, Susan Miller and Jeff Shudak. The forum was hosted by the Concerned Citizens Pottawattamie County and was moderated by The Daily Nonpareil.

The citizens group and newspaper collaborated on initial questions, and several additional questions were submitted that evening by event attendees. Nonpareil Managing Editor Rachel George read the questions to the candidates.

The forum was intended to help residents learn more about the candidates seeking seats on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors in the general election. Belt, an incumbent, joins fellow Republicans Jorgensen and Miller on the ballot alongside Shudak, a Democrat. Three of them will be elected to the board in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Republican Justin Schultz will depart the board after a narrow loss in the primary.

Belt, who is seeking a fourth term on the board, said he's running for re-election to ensure there are opportunities for his five grandchildren and other young people.

"If we get them while they're young and get them to proper schooling and training, they'll end up being great citizens for Pottawattamie County," Belt said.

Jorgensen, the former chair of the Pottawattamie County Republican Central Committee, said the county needs economic growth. He cited tourism as an opportunity for the county.

"Pottawattamie County is blessed with the history and the things that have happened in this country that have a lot of meaning for a lot of people," Jorgensen said. "We can make Pottawattamie County a tourist Mecca in Iowa."

Miller, the president of the Carson Business Club, said she's looking to bring a rural perspective after retiring from a 40-year career at First National Bank of Omaha, which provided her governance experience.

"It's important for the county to help the cities grow," Miller said. "The county needs to work with the cities to make the cities more viable."

Shudak, the president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, wants to improve the treatment of county employees while fostering growth and housing that workers can afford.

"I've got a big mouth, and I'm not afraid to use it, and that's what we need on this board," Shudak said.

The candidates cited fiscal constraints when asked about the biggest challenges facing the county. Jorgensen said inflation and gas prices mean agency budgets need cut, and Miller pointed to the high costs associated with capital projects. Shudak said there's a lack of housing that could be addressed through incentives, and Belt said investments in infrastructure, such as sanitary sewers, is needed to support additional housing.

Asked to evaluate the accessibility to attend board meetings on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best, Belt graded it a 3.5, noting that efforts to hold evening meetings have yielded low turnouts with the public.

"Nobody's perfect, and I'm sure there's room for improvement," Belt said.

Jorgensen rated it a 5 — noting that he's never been to a board meeting due to his work schedule, but that "anyone can go anytime they want to." Miller gave the board meeting accessibility a 3, citing the construction at the courthouse as a hindrance, but noting the benefits of technology.

In contrast, Shudak called the board's accessibility "absolutely horrible" and gave it a score of minus-1 on the 5-point scale, which he called "gracious."

"The emails on the website are just fake, generic things," Shudak said. "The public participation at the end of the meetings? They shut the live feed off. They don't want anybody to see that. They don't want to hear anybody's complaints."

Candidates also were asked to assign a letter grade to rate the value that Pottawattamie County provides to taxpayers.

Shudak responded "C-" and said rural residents are being left behind, citing the use of pandemic relief funds and the growth in taxes. Belt said "at least a B," noting room for improvement but that "it's gotten better as time as gone along."

Jorgensen agreed with Belt, noting improvements in recent years and citing, in particular, the county's law enforcement. Miller also went with a "B" based on the employees working for the county and the quality of service they provide.

Candidates discussed partisanship, with Jorgensen — a former Democrat who said he voted for Jimmy Carter twice — saying he's "recently been called a domestic terrorist by my president." Responding later to a yes-no question asked by multiple audience members, he said that he was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I'm a MAGA supporter," Jorgensen said. "I've been on both sides of the fence, and I've never seen it as partisan as I have this time around."

Miller said it's disappointing that there's not more across-the-aisle conversations and wishes there was more unity.

"I believe the politics need to stay at the state level. We don't need them at the county level," Miller said.

Shudak said having to put a "D" or "R" behind county supervisors' names can increase the partisanship.

"I represent all kinds of Democrats, Republicans, independents," Shudak said. "Some of my best volunteers actually are Republicans."

Belt said partisanship is the worst he's seen it in his lifetime, noting that nonpartisan folks are making headways over partisans.

"I don't think it's as bad in Pott. County as it is in some other places," Belt said. "But I, again, can think there's some improvement that can be made."