Supervisors hear needs from cities outside of CB

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors again heard proposals from a number of Pottawattamie County’s small town mayors at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Beginning last week, the board began welcoming a few mayors to each board meeting in an effort to consider infrastructure projects in each community that could potentially benefit from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The board has set aside $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds countywide, and it plans to provide funding to each community, though how much each is yet to be decided.

Underwood Mayor Dennis Bardsley said the No. 1 priority is helping connecting the Railroad Highway Multi-Use Trail to Underwood.

The plan has been in the works for a number of years, with the goal to connect all of the towns in Pottawattamie County.

Bardsley said the city bought and tore down the former animal control lot, and there have been talks about putting in a small park there with bike racks and benches.

“It’d probably be really useful once the bike trail goes through,” he said.

The Underwood City Council is also considering adding pickleball courts to the area, though nothing is set in stone. The city is also in the process of a wastewater update. Its budget is set at $4.1 million.

“There’s a committee wanting to do some things to the ballfields,” Bardsley said. “They want to take the lime(stone) off and put in the Red Ball. To do two fields runs about $50,000.” They are also considering turning the softball field around, as home plate is fairly far away from the concession stand, an estimated cost of $100,000 to $125,000.

Treynor Mayor Allen Hadfield and City Administrator Michael Holton presented on Treynor’s needs. Solidifying the wastewater treatment facility — in its engineering phase — is the city’s No. 1 priority.

The city also hopes to build a new road to ease congestion on the highway, connecting the new Heartland subdivision to Highway 92.

The road itself will cost $2 million to $2.5 million, Holton said. The road would also provide connection to an area being referred to as “the T” — The Vision Treynor Group grounds.

The area saw baseball fields dedicated last year, and is also home to soccer fields, with several other things coming into play within the next six month to a year, including a splash pad, Holton said.

Treynor also wants to build a second shelter in East Park, this time on the south end, to the tune of $75,000. The current park facility on the south side is used frequently by residents, Holton said.

McClelland Mayor Mitchell Kay said the city is building a new maintenance building, with the first third of it to be converted into a new City Hall.

The city is requesting the county’s help to complete work inside the building, as well as to do the parking lot concrete.

The city’s second request is to help fix and replace part of the Eagle of Honor monument in City Park. The corners of the monument started to crack and upon inspection, it was determined the inside was wet and rotten.

“It’s a one-time fix and done,” Kay said.

McClelland is asking for $110,000, between both projects.

Oakland Mayor Brant Miller said the city is looking at about half a million dollar cost to implement its irrigation project at the city-owned golf course. The project will bring treated water from Oakland Foods over to the pond on the golf course.

Because it’s a green project, the city is also seeking grant funding and has received a “sizeable” donation from a family, Miller said.

The city also wants to install an amphitheater in Chautauqua Park, near the Freedom Rock, to host outdoor events.

“Our pool’s got some problems with it,” Miller said. “It just popped up this year, so we don’t know the depth and scope of the issues yet, but it’s a big draw for the community so we want to keep that going.”

The city is also in the process of drilling some water wells to increase supply and capacity, Miller said, as well as some plant expansions and upgrades.

“We can always use more money for street repairs,” he added.

Miller said the biggest thing, though, is that the city is in the process of purchasing 80.5 acres between the golf course and Oakland Foods. The city plans to place a housing development on the land.

“We’re projecting getting something going on that; we’ll be coming back to talk about annexation,” he said. “This has been a long time coming.”

The cities of Carson and Minden are expected to present to the board today, Sept. 27.

“It looks like our little towns are really expanding,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Wichman said.