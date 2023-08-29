Hello and welcome to the latest edition of cats, cats, kittens!

I'd like to dedicate this week to this beautiful mommy-daughter duo. Many of you may remember the story of these two. Although this story started out very sad, it does have a beautiful ending.

Locked away in a kennel with no food or water and thrown away like trash in a cemetery during the hot summer months, the fact that Angel and her newborn kitten, Lettie, not only survived, but are thriving, is truly a miracle. When they were found, they were emaciated, dehydrated and very sick. Litle Lettie could not even walk.

Today, Lettie is a plump, playful kitten and Angel is a beautiful, friendly and loving cat who is sweet and loves attention, but is not demanding. This mother and daughter seem incredibly bonded, so ideally they would be adopted together although they can be separated if needed.

By the way, did you know these cats are Siamese mixes? More specifically, the mother looks like a Snowshoe mix, which is a breed derived from Siamese cats. Mom is pretty young and her kitten is about 10 weeks old.

Due to the huge volume of cats and kittens currently in foster care, we are offering a reduced fee for our young cats, 6-12 months ($75) and for our cats one year old and older ($50). Kittens are $125 each or $200 for two kittens. And remember, every cat/kitten is fully vetted, vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped.

You can contact SOLAS about adopting or donating at info@solaspetadoption.org or call 402-577-0213.

Donations to SOLAS can be made through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist, via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption or via Chewy at tinyurl.com/solaslistchewy.

Please contact SOLAS if you want information about fostering. There are far more cats and kittens who need temporary support. Fostering is fun as well as fulfilling. Mentors are available for anyone who wants to give fostering a try.