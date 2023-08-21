Hello and welcome to the latest edition of cats, cats, kittens!

Here are some fun facts about cats this week:

• Cats are believed to be the only mammals who don't taste sweetness.

• Cats are nearsighted, but their peripheral vision and night vision are much better than that of humans.

• Cats are supposed to have 18 toes (five toes on each front paw; four toes on each back paw).

• Cats can jump up to six times their length.

• Cats have an extra organ that allows them to taste scents on the air, which is why your cat stares at you with her mouth open from time to time.

• Cats use their whiskers to “feel” the world around them in an effort to determine which small spaces they can fit into. A cat’s whiskers are generally about the same width as its body. (This is why you should never, ever cut their whiskers.)

• Your cat’s grooming process stimulates blood flow to his skin, regulates his body temperature and helps him relax.

• There are cats who have more than 18 toes. These extra-digit felines are referred to as being “polydactyl.”

• A house cat’s genome is 95.6% tiger, and they share many behaviors with their jungle ancestors

• Cats’ rough tongues can lick a bone clean of any shred of meat.

• Cats have 230 bones, while humans only have 206.

And, with the heat advisory I'd like to share a friendly reminder to provide cats an outdoor shelter as a refuge from the sun.

Direct sunlight is what makes summer weather go from hot to sweltering. Provide easy access to shaded places, such as under a deck or porch, for community cats to rest and eat. Provide an outdoor cat shelter, which are easy and inexpensive to build, and provide plenty of water, with even some ice cubes to help.

Due to the huge volume of cats and kittens currently in foster care, we are offering a reduced fee for our young cats, 6-12 months ($75) and for our cats one year old and older ($50). Kittens are $125 each or $200 for two kittens. And remember, every cat/kitten is fully vetted, vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped.

You can contact SOLAS about adopting or donating at info@solaspetadoption.org or call 402-577-0213.

Donations to SOLAS can be made through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist, via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption or via Chewy at tinyurl.com/solaslistchewy.

Please contact SOLAS if you want information about fostering. There are far more cats and kittens who need temporary support. Fostering is fun as well as fulfilling. Mentor as are available for anyone who wants to give fostering a try.