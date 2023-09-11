Hello from SOLAS! Welcome to today’s edition of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we focus on three felines who are no longer kittens but still young.

Kittens are adorable, but not everyone is cut out for their shenanigans and energy. Since a housecat can live up to 20 years or so, a 1-year old cat is still young but no longer a kitten. These three 1-year old beauties are now available for adoption.

Meet Gizmo. She is a little tortoiseshell cat with lovely long hair. She’s sporting a lion cut in the photograph because her fur was matted and she had to be groomed. Gizmo is fully grown at 1-year-old but she weighs only 6 pounds. She is a petite kitty who loves kids and gets along well with other cats and dogs! She loves being brushed and will hug anyone who holds her. The lucky person who adopts Gizmo will have an adoring and beautiful fur-ever friend.

Tara is Gizmo’s sister. She looks like she could be a part Nebelung or Russian Blue, with plush gray fur that is delightfully silky and long. Tara is a real cuddle bug who loves being with people. She’s good with kids, cats and dogs, too. Tara weighs about 8 pounds, so she’s slightly larger than her sister but she’s just as beautiful and friendly. Tara is silky and sociable.

Finally, there’s Uma. She is a dainty tabby cat who wants nothing more than to sit on your lap or cuddle in bed where she will not move all night long. Uma gets along well with her sisters, Gizmo and Tara, but will not tolerate other cats. If she is not adopted with a sister, Uma needs to be the only cat in the house. Uma loves to linger in bed.

All three of these young beauties were abandoned in an apartment. Their humans moved out and just left them behind. In spite of how they were treated, they are exceptionally loving.

All SOLAS pets are fully vetted, vaccinated, microchipped and spayed/neutered.

You can contact SOLAS about adopting or donating at info@solaspetadoption.org or call 402-577-0213.

Donations to SOLAS can be made through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist, via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption or via Chewy at tinyurl.com/solaslistchewy.