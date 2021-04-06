Survey aims to assess impact of pandemic on nonprofits

The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands is launching another Nonprofit Pulse Poll to assess how area nonprofit organizations are doing today compared to earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association is asking nonprofits in Nebraska and southwest Iowa to complete the survey by April 21 at surveymonkey.com/r/NAMPulsePoll4.

The poll will identify trends and provide government, philanthropy and corporate sector leaders access to valuable data that highlights the overall impact of the pandemic on the nonprofit sector during a time when demand for their services is high.

Some, but not all, charities are doing better as the economy begins to recover, NAM CEO Anne Hindery said in an email.

“It is a mixed bag,” she said. “Human service agencies are seeing increased demand for services, and many are seeing increased funding. Basic needs are still high — especially rent and utility assistance, food and hygiene items.

“Nonprofits are creative in fundraising and service delivery,” Hindery said. “That said, tens of millions of dollars were lost in the first eight to nine months of 2020. That is not likely to be made up.”

The most recent relief bills will help, Hindery said.