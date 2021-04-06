Survey aims to assess impact of pandemic on nonprofits

The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands is launching another Nonprofit Pulse Poll to assess how area nonprofit organizations are doing today compared to earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The association is asking nonprofits in Nebraska and southwest Iowa to complete the survey by April 21 at surveymonkey.com/r/NAMPulsePoll4.
The poll will identify trends and provide government, philanthropy and corporate sector leaders access to valuable data that highlights the overall impact of the pandemic on the nonprofit sector during a time when demand for their services is high.
Some, but not all, charities are doing better as the economy begins to recover, NAM CEO Anne Hindery said in an email.
“It is a mixed bag,” she said. “Human service agencies are seeing increased demand for services, and many are seeing increased funding. Basic needs are still high — especially rent and utility assistance, food and hygiene items.
“Nonprofits are creative in fundraising and service delivery,” Hindery said. “That said, tens of millions of dollars were lost in the first eight to nine months of 2020. That is not likely to be made up.”
The most recent relief bills will help, Hindery said.
“There are options for nonprofits in both the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed in December and the recently passed American Recovery Act,” she said.
A total of 248 nonprofits responded to the association’s last survey, which was taken in October, Hindery said. Results showed “significant and alarming” impacts, NAM said:
- About 75% of nonprofits reported budgetary implications related to strains on the economy
- Nonprofits anticipated losing a combined total of $54 million in revenue
- Some 71% of nonprofits canceled or postponed events
- About 35% of nonprofits required additional financial support to overcome difficulties brought on by the pandemic
The October poll, taken Oct. 1-12, found that cancellations of programs or events resulting in a loss of revenue were 71%, down from 86% in March 2020. Disruption of services to clients and communities was 68%, down slightly from 71% in March 2020. Disruption of supplies or services provided by partners was 33%, up from 29% in March. Increased and sustained staff and volunteer absences were at 50%, up slightly from 48% in March.
Perhaps most notably, budgetary implications related to strains on the economy were 75%, up dramatically from 58% in March.
Of the 248 organizations that responded to the October survey, 163 received Paycheck Protection Program loans, 124 were awarded Nebraska Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grants and 17 received Economic Injury Disaster Loans.