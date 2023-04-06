The man suspected of the 1983 murder of University of Nebraska at Omaha student Firozeh Dehghanpour was sentenced to 50 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal.

The Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office announced 69-year-old Bud Leroy Christiansen Jr. pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of murder in the second degree in the 1983 slaying of the Iranian-born Dehghanpour.

The deal followed a lengthy legal battle over whether Christiansen was competent to stand trial.

“The state’s position was that the defendant has been exaggerating his symptoms to attempt to escape responsibility, and the defense’s position was that the defendant is completely nonverbal and unable to assist in his defense,” Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said in a news release.

Christiansen suffered a stroke in March 2021, which “left him with numerous physical and cognitive deficits,” Wilber said. He was arrested in May 2021, shortly after being released from CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha.

Christiansen’s attorney, a state-ordered public defender, filed a motion to determine competency in December 2021. It took nearly a year to acquire all of Christiansen’s medical records, and to have him examined by two experts -- one for the defense, one for the prosecution.

Finally, a hearing was held in September 2022 at which District Court Judge Jennifer Bahr found probable cause of a competency issue. The judge ordered Christiansen to undergo an evaluation by a state psychologist.

The evaluation was completed in December 2022, and a full competency hearing was held on Jan. 31. Judge Greg Steensland found Christiansen competent to stand trial.

“After multiple doctor evaluations of the defendant, I am grateful that Judge Steensland found him competent to stand trial, and we were able to get the case resolved,” Wilber said.

Christiansen would have been 30 years old at the time of the slaying, which shocked the UNO, Omaha, and Iranian communities.

Fishermen found the naked body of Dehghanpour, who was in her mid-20s, on Aug. 14, 1983, under a bridge over Pigeon Creek north of Council Bluffs.

An autopsy found that Dehghanpour had died of blood loss due to several cuts to her throat and four abdominal stab wounds. She had also been beaten. There was no evidence of a sexual assault.

Law enforcement at the time collected blood and DNA from the scene, but officers were unable to find a match.

The case sat cold until 2020 when UNO graduate Steven Martin, who was a business student in the early 1980s, contacted Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Doty.

Martin, who now lives in Nevada, had been calling Omaha-area law enforcement agencies over the years to urge them to investigate the case.

“Investigator Doty made the decision to rereview the evidence in this case and sent various items to the Iowa DCI Crime Lab for DNA analysis,” Wilber said. “DNA testing was not an option at the time this crime was committed. A spot of blood on a glove was matched to the victim in this case, and the defendant’s DNA was also located inside that same glove.

"Since Christensen’s DNA was already in the national DNA database due to prior convictions in Nebraska, we were able to bring him to Iowa to face this charge,” he added.

Christensen had been convicted of second-degree sexual assault in 2014. As a convicted sex offender, he would have been required to submit his DNA sample to the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS.

Getting a conviction for Dehghanpour’s murder was bittersweet for Wilber.

“This is certainly not perfect justice for Firozeh,” Wilber said. "She was murdered nearly 40 ago and her killer escaped justice for decades. I am at least hopeful that the resolution of this case brings some closure to Firozeh’s family."

When the murder occurred in 1983, Iowa did not have a mandatory minimum sentence for second-degree murder, so it will be up to the Iowa Board of Parole to decide when, if ever, Christiansen is released, Wilber said.