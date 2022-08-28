SW Iowa Civil Air Patrol youth program has busy summer

Youth program had a busy month!

On June 11 and 12, you may have seen a white Cessna 172 flying around above Harlan and Atlantic. When you heard that sweet sound of that small engine plane, you were hearing the flights of eight cadets that range from 12-16 years old flying them.

Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron of Atlantic, Iowa serves the entire SW region and has cadets who travel up to an hour each way to the weekly meetings. One very big perk of being in the Civil Air Patrol as a cadet is…. flying! In order to qualify to fly, a cadet must attend three meetings, enroll in the program and complete a few training modules. Once they are in uniform, they can take their first orientation flight, also known as “O-Flight”.

The squadron has not been able to get O-Flights done since November due to weather, planes down for maintenance or scheduling conflicts of pilots. The Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron recently had a member sign on and receive all certifications to be a Civil Air Patrol Pilot. The cadets were excited because it meant they could continue their O-Flights -- eight cadets got to fly right away! It was the first orientation flight for three of those cadets.

Over the course of two days Lt. Matt Riley, a resident of Red Oak, flew our eight cadets for 11 total flights. Each flight has a pre-flight checklist that is mandatory for every pilot in the organization to perform. “A Pilot’s life is all about checklists,” Riley said.

C/Amn Bissen of Harlan was one of the cadets flying for the first time. He really enjoyed his experience and stated that his favorite part was “the landings and getting to take the controls to steer the direction of the plane,” and the worst part was the turbulence — “so bumpy!” C/Amn Gary of Atlantic and C/Amn Reinhardt of Kimballton both had their first O-Flights. C/Amn Reinhardt has flown before with a family friend, but still had a great experience. "My first flight in this program was very enjoyable and I learned a lot," he said.

C/SSgt Johnson of Atlantic got to go on her third and fourth flights. Things get more exciting the more flights a cadet has had. “I got to do a couple of 60 degree sharp turns,” she said. "It was really cool to feel the g-force effect..." She has flown over her farm on all of her flights and has enjoyed getting aerial pictures of their acreage each time. C/TSgt McBride of Atlantic also got his third and fourth flights. He said about his third flight, "There were a lot of cool experiences I've been waiting a long time for, like steep turns and stalls. It was my favorite flight yet!"

On June 14, the cadets helped 8-ball Aviation at their Fathers Day Fly In in Harlan. They did a drill demonstration in front of a crowd, talked to many attendees about the Civil Air Program (including Iowa Rep. Steve Holt) and got to watch many planes land and take off. They also served pancakes, eggs and bacon to the attendees.

On June 18, Iowa Western Community College’s Aviation Mechanic program hosted the cadets. One part of Civil Air Patrol is educating the cadets about aerospace and aviation related careers. Todd Lemense gave the cadets a tour of the facilities in Council Bluffs and told them details about the program. Cadets also got to see and climb inside multiple planes and helicopters including Huey Helicopter, Cessna 182 and a Piper Cheyenne.

June 24th-26th, C/CMSgt Hopkins obtained Ground Team Leader Qualification at IESA. The Iowa Emergency Services Academy is designed to take a member with no experience and train them fully in the area of ground team three, ground team leader, small unmanned aerial system technician or small him an aerial system mission pilot. This year the Iowa Wang conducted their class from June 24-26 and hosted 21 ground team member three, two ground team leader, seven small man aerial system technicians and four pilots. Major James McLaughlin, Iowa Wing Emergency Services training officer for ground, said “This is the first class in over a decade and has shown the need to train members. We will definitely do it again.”

On June 26, Cadets Johnson- Atlantic, Rhoads- Harlan, McBride- Atlantic, Gary- Atlantic were Flight Marshallers for the Red Oak Airport during the Fly In breakfast. This is a High Adventure experience for the cadets. They had to partake in a lot of training on how to properly guide a plane that landed and direct them to parking. This is a very important role in keeping pilots, planes, and ground crew safe. Cadet Bissen and senior members worked at the information table sharing their experiences with many people who stopped to visit and learn more about C.A.P.