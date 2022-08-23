SW Iowa Composite Squadron to support Wreaths Across America

Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating location Iowa Veteran Cemetery in Van Meter as part of the national organization’s group sponsorship program.

This is the first year that the squadron will participate in the national program, whose mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

The goal for Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron is to support efforts that help unify community and celebrate freedom by thanking the 6,000 veterans laid to rest at Iowa Veteran Cemetery with the placement of a live, balsam veterans wreath this December.

Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron plans to use the $5 received from each wreath sponsorship to pay for activities, training and educating area youth within its three missions of Civil Air Patrol — emergency services, cadet program and aerospace education.

The Southwest Iowa squadron welcomes youth and adults from Shelby, Pottawattamie, Audubon, Montgomery, Adams, Crawford, Cass and Carroll counties as we serve the immediate SW Iowa region.

As a group, the squadron wanted to be directly involved in honoring those who made a sacrifice for our nation by laying a wreath on their headstone.

“We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicate their time and effort nationwide to fulfilling this yearlong mission,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and with their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath to support Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron are invited to visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/IA0002P to learn more.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17. WAA Day is a free, non-political community event open to all people.