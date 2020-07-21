SW Iowa motorcyclist killed in crash near Waubonsie State Park

A Shenandoah motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash outside Waubonsie State Park on Highway 2.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., 50-year-old David Allen Terry of Shenandoah crossed the center line between Bluff and Waubonsie Park roads in Fremont County, the Iowa State Patrol reported. For "unknown reasons," Terry continued traveling eastbound in the westbound lane, and crashed into a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 57-year-old Ezequiel Paul Soriano, who was headed westbound on Highway 2.

Soriano swerved to miss the motorcycle, but the vehicles instead collided on the center line, the patrol's report stated. The Iowa State Patrol said Tuesday a number of factors determined the report including testimony from a witness and accident reconstruction based on the debris field, although the crash is still under investigation.

Terry was pronounced dead at the scene. Soriano suffered minor injuries, according to the patrol.

