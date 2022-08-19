 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweet Harmony to perform Saturday at Hitchcock House

Hitchcock House granted National Historic Landmark designation

The Hitchcock House is being designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Hitchcock House invites the public to join for music on the lawn featuring a local group, Sweet Harmony, on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Sweet Harmony is a gospel and oldies quartet that has been singing together for 40-plus years. The members consist of Deb Parkison, Pam Koso, Gail Wallin and Jessica Jacobsen.

They have performed for groups from five to 5,000 over the past years. They have praised God’s name in churches in the tri-state area, but they also enjoy singing for different community events. They look forward to their first time singing at the Hitchcock House and hope many can come out to enjoy some Sweet Harmony.

This free program will start at 3:30 p.m. with a light meal during intermission. Bring your lawn chair. The Hitchcock House is located at 63788 567th Lane in Lewis, Iowa.

