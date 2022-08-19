Sweet Harmony to perform Saturday at Hitchcock House

Sweet Harmony is a gospel and oldies quartet that has been singing together for 40-plus years. The members consist of Deb Parkison, Pam Koso, Gail Wallin and Jessica Jacobsen.

They have performed for groups from five to 5,000 over the past years. They have praised God’s name in churches in the tri-state area, but they also enjoy singing for different community events. They look forward to their first time singing at the Hitchcock House and hope many can come out to enjoy some Sweet Harmony.