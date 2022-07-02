SWI communities to offer Independence Day celebrations

Several southwest Iowa communities are holding Fourth of July celebrations with a variety of fun activities.

The Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with Bella Terre Vineyard & Reception Hall to offer an Independence Day celebration from noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday. The event will include public safety exhibits such as fire trucks, helicopters, rescue squads and police cruisers, as well as children’s activities such as bounce houses, face painting and dunk tanks. There will be live music provided by a series of five bands and a variety of food and drinks (including bottomless sangria) from food trucks and a full-service bar. The fireworks display, produced by the same company that provides shows at the College World Series, will be from 10:15 to 10:25 p.m.

Oakland will start celebrating on Sunday but hold most of its Fourth of July festivities on Monday. Its activities will include a trivia night, car show, kickball tournament, parade and fireworks. Avoca will have its fireworks display on Sunday and fill Monday with a car show, children’s pedal tractor pull, games, ice cream social and parade. Underwood will have its usual parade and carnival, as well as a 5k walk/run, games and a fireworks display.

Schedules for the celebrations are given below:

Glenwood

(Sunday)

Noon-2 p.m. – Nebraska Showdown (country)

2:20-4:20 p.m. – Andre Vander Velde (Indie)

4:30-6:30 p.m. – Hector Anchondo (blues)

6:40-8:15 p.m. – Local southwest Iowa musicians (alternative rock)

8:30-10 p.m. – Austin Moody (country)

10:15-10:25 p.m. – Fireworks

OaklandSunday:

July 3-17 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Keast Day Lily Gardens open

10 a.m. – Golf tournament, Oakland Riverside Golf Course

10:30 a.m. – Community Church Service, Chautauqua Park ball fields area

7 p.m. – PEO Whadda Ya Know Trivia Night, community building, senior center entrance, $10/person

Monday:

(Chautauqua Park unless noted)

7-10:30 a.m. – Fire Department Pancake Breakfast, Fire Station, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road

9 a.m.-unknown – Midway, games, vendors

9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Car show (sponsored by Arbor Bank)

11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Live music by Clean & Easy at car show

Noon – BBQ Showcase, free-will offering; concession stand

Noon-dark – Beer garden by Pour Choices, concession stand

2 p.m. – Kickball tournament

5 p.m. – Parade

6 p.m. – Pie eating contest

6-9 p.m. – Live music at Gazebo: Witness, 6-7; Riverside Drive, Paul Hart & Jackie Akers, 7:15-9

Dusk – Fireworks by J&M Displays

AvocaSunday:

Dusk – Fireworks

Monday:

9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Car show by Raddberry’s Bakery & Café, South Elm Street

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Hotdog fundraiser at car show

11 a.m. – Kids Pedal Tractor Pull by Titan Machinery, courthouse (signup at 10:30)

11 a.m. – United Church of Avoca food tent opens

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Boy Scout Ice Cream Fundraiser, Avoca American Legion

2 p.m. – Founding Fathers Parade (from fairgrounds, north on Elm, west on Wool, south on Pine)

Free popsicles from Pauley Jones Funeral Home

Underwood

(Monday)

7 a.m. – Ninth Annual Runderwood 5k Walk/Run signup, starts at 7:30

7-10 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast; benefits post prom

7-10 a.m. – Bloody Mary Recovery Tent, Beer Garden Pavilion

10:30 a.m. – Parade, organized by Iowa Corn Growers Assoc.

11 a.m. – Beer garden, benefits next year’s celebration

Noon – Watermelon feed by Friends of Underwood

Parade till 3 p.m. – Smokin’ Good Times Food Truck; beef-burgers in UMBA Hall

Parade till 3 p.m. – Carnival Fairway; benefits Underwood student groups

Parade till 3 p.m. – Silent Auction for band program, UMBA Hall; pick up items by 4 p.m.

Parade till 5 p.m. – Bingo, inside UMBA Hall

1 p.m. – Bean bag tournament, basketball court

10 p.m. – Fireworks by UMBA and City of Underwood

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.