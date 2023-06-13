The Governor's Volunteer Awards, now in its 39th year, provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award.

This year, more than 600 awards are being presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg during five regional ceremonies across Iowa, according to a press release from Volunteer Iowa. It is estimated that more than 150 communities in Iowa were served by this year’s honorees.