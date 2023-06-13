The Governor's Volunteer Awards, now in its 39th year, provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award.
This year, more than 600 awards are being presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg during five regional ceremonies across Iowa, according to a press release from Volunteer Iowa. It is estimated that more than 150 communities in Iowa were served by this year’s honorees.
Awards will be presented at the following times and locations:
• Central Region: Thursday, June 15, 3:30 to 4:30pm, Ankeny Centennial High School, Ankeny
• Southeastern Region: Friday, July 7, 3:30 to 4:30pm, Ottumwa Schools Career Campus, Ottumwa
• Northwest Region: Date TBD, Buena Vista University, Storm Lake
Southwest Iowa groups receiving awards include:
• Fremont County Historical Society, Sidney
• George and Deb Volz, Carson
SWI individual award winners are:
• Michael Butt, Clarinda
• Randy Davison, Clarinda
• Angie Hill, Clarinda
• Tyler Hill, Clarinda
• Tammy Honkomp, Clarinda
• Gregory Jones, Clarinda
• Erin Kirsch, Clarinda
• Karie Martin, Clarinda
• Jennifer McCall, Clarinda
• Brianna McCuen, Shenandoah
• Monica Osborn, Oakland
• Casey Schendt, Hamburg
• Mark Shoemaker, Council Bluffs
• Donald Thompson, Dunlap
• Nicole Tuecke, Clarinda
• Sue Walters, Clarinda
• Connie Warren, Clarinda
• Rachelle Wright, Clarinda