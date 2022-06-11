SWI residents to be honored with Governor's Volunteer Awards

The 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Awards will be announced during special recognition ceremonies across the state.

The ceremonies will feature remarks from Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

“Iowans take great pride in their deep and rich commitment for serving others — it’s in our DNA,” Reynolds said in a press release from Volunteer Iowa. “Iowa nice is the foundation of our state — you see it everywhere you turn — Iowans volunteering their time to help others and improve their communities and our state. It truly is an honor to be able to recognize these individuals for their meaningful acts of generosity through the Governor’s Volunteer Awards and inspire others to do the same.”

More than 500 awards are being presented this year during five ceremonies across Iowa. It is estimated that more than 150 communities in Iowa were served by this year’s honorees.

Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program — now in its 38th year — provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award.

This year, the ceremony for southwest Iowa will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on June 21 at the Southeast Polk High School Auditorium at 7945 N.E. University Ave. in Pleasant Hill.

Groups chosen to be honored include the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa Steering Committee of Council Bluffs.

Individual honorees will include the following:

Diane Franks, Council Bluffs

Patricia LaBounty, Council Bluffs

Joanne Mendoza, Council Bluffs

Bonnie Millsap, Glenwood

Beth Roberts, Silver City

Jack Swanger, Council Bluffs

Bill Vanderpool, Council Bluffs

Emily Warren, Council Bluffs

Bonnie Williams, Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs volunteers slated to be recognized for five years of service include:

Bob Allen

Jim Barker

Rita Nichols

Patricia Oehler

Sandra Story

Christine Williams

