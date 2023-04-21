More than $500,000 is available for businesses through the Southwest Iowa Planning Council.

The council is looking for qualified borrowers from its Business Revolving Loan Fund who can use those dollars in conjunction with local lenders to provide gap financing or serve businesses that otherwise have been turned down by a financial institution.

“This program is a great resource for new or existing businesses to get additional financing at a competitive interest rate that they aren’t able to get without the program," SWIPCO executive director John McCurdy said in a news release.

Gap financing is a short-term loan for the purpose of meeting an immediate business need until longer-term funding can be secured.

The SWIPCO program's money can be accessed by new or existing businesses with loans available between $10,000 and $125,000. The funding can be used for business expenses to include equipment purchases, working capital and purchasing inventory. However, the loans cannot be used for buildings or building renovations.

To qualify, a business must create or retain at least one job per $10,000 loaned. The current interest rate is 4%, the release stated, which provides a competitive option as interest rates continue to rise for businesses seeking gap financing.

Repayments from loans go into a pool, which revolves out to support other businesses participating in the program. The program was initially established in 2009 with grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"With a low interest rate and a loan closing fee of 1% of the loan award, businesses can get the gap financing they need and be able to pay back the loan in a reasonable timeframe,” McCurdy said.

The fund has made 28 loans to businesses, totaling $1,637,950, over the past 14 years. It has helped create or retain more than 150 jobs in the region. SWIPCO serves Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Montgomery, Mills, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties.

To apply, businesses must complete an application, which will be reviewed by SWIPCO staff and ultimately by a loan committee that meets monthly. Find an application at swipco.org under the "Business RLF" tab. For more information, contact Erin Hudson at 712-243-4196 or erin.hudson@swipco.org.