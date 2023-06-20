The Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund, a nonprofit fund administered by Southwest Iowa Planning Council, recently completed the rehabilitation of 12 homes in the southwest Iowa region with a $100,000 grant from Iowa West Foundation.

The homes rehabilitated with Iowa West grant funds, which were awarded in March 2022, included four in Harlan, three in Atlantic and one each in Henderson, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Elliott and Griswold, according to a news release.

The total rehabilitation cost for the 12 homes was $203,394, and the Iowa West Foundation funds leveraged $103,394 in additional grants from the Iowa Finance Authority and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Repairs included replacing windows and doors, roof repairs, upgraded insulation, foundation repair and health hazard abatement.

In total over the last year, SWIPCO has rehabilitated 48 homes in the region.

“I am super appreciative of the grant that was used to be able to get the work done on my house. I love my house,” said Whitney Vanderpool, a homeowner assisted in Atlantic. “It has been helpful to have a fourth bedroom in the basement with an egress window. There is no longer any leaking in my basement as the wall was fixed so there is no longer water in my basement. It was a huge blessing to have that fixed as well as the sewer, as the basement can now be fixed up, if necessary for another area of living space. It is wonderful and such a blessing to us that such a program was out there to assist us as it did.”

All 12 homes helped through Iowa West met income eligibility requirements to qualify. Seven of the homes are owned by disabled individuals, five of the homes are owned by elderly individuals and one home included children under the age of 6 living in the residence.

“Rehabilitation is a great way for low to moderate income homeowners to not only improve the health, safety and energy efficiency of their dwellings but to build value in their existing homes,” said Erin Hudson, SWIPCO community development director.

SWIPCO routinely provides grant writing and administration services to its member communities in Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties and has brought over $129 million in grants to the region in the last year alone.