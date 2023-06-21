The Southwest Iowa Transit Agency and local governments in southwest Iowa are recognizing June as Ride Transit Month and reminding riders of the advance of public transit.

June has been declared Ride Transit Month by mayors in the cities of Atlantic, Glenwood, Harlan, Missouri Valley, Red Oak and Shenandoah, according to a news release.

SWITA offered thanks to those local governments for recognizing the important role transit plays in making communities more connected and accessible to everyone.

"Whether you ride a bus, bike, or carpool, or you are headed to work, school, the grocery store, or anywhere in between, transit can get us there together," SWITA said in a release. "Public transit allows individuals to remain independent, contributes to economic development, reduces traffic congestion, decreases emissions, and improves rural mobility."

SWITA provided more than 400,000 rides during fiscal year 2022 and expects to reach more than 500,000 rides in the 2023 fiscal year.

In honor of Ride Transit Month, all taxi fares in Atlantic, Glenwood, Harlan, Missouri Valley, Red Oak and Shenandoah are being waived Wednesday, June 21.

Public transportation in the southwest Iowa region is provided by the collaborative efforts of the Iowa Department of Transportation and SWITA. To learn more about SWITA's services, visit swita.com or call 712-243-2518 or 1-800-842-8065.