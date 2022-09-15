 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taco Ride held Thursdays

Wabash_Taco_Ride_CBCVB.jpg

Bikers on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail.

 Courtesy Emma Schwaller

The Taco Ride takes place every Thursday evening on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, from Council Bluffs to Mineola and back. The scenic ride is about 20 miles through the Loess Hills and ends with dinner at Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse.

The weekly rides take place from when the trail is dry enough in the spring (usually in April or May) until late in the fall (usually until Halloween.)

Most riders start at Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park where parking is available. Slightly more than halfway between the trailhead and Tobey Jack’s, many riders will stop at a picnic area, nicknamed Margaritaville, for a quick break and to join in a conversation with fellow bikers or to partake in refreshments they brought with them.

Visit facebook.com/tacoride for more information.

