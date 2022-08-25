Talk about women's roles on the railroad pulls into Council Bluffs Public Library

Railroad historian Rudolph “Rudy” Daniels is going to park his caboose at the Council Bluffs Public Library next month to once again regale his audience with tales about the early days of the railroad industry.

Timed to coincide with the Union Pacific Railroad Museum’s Railroad Days later in the month, Daniels’ presentation will focus on the role women had in shaping the railroad industry from the very beginning.

“Our community loves to learn about Iowa history, and I thought that this particular program on the women of the railroad would both interest them and give a bit of a different perspective on the topic of railroads,” Adult Programming Librarian Marlys Lien said.

Women have played important roles in the railroad industry since its earliest days in the 1840s, according to a description of Daniels’ presentation.

Daniels will highlight women from around the region, including Kate Shelley, an Iowa farmer who, in 1881, led the rescue of two railroad employees after their pusher locomotive tumbled into a creek because severe flooding had weakened and washed away parts of the Des Moines River bridge.

Daniels will also note women’s expanded roles during World War II, when they worked in locomotive repair shops, on trains and repairing train tracks.

Daniels has taught at colleges and universities in the United States and in Germany, and he has written numerous articles and five books about the history of railroads.

Daniels retired as assistant dean and department chair of railroad operations technology at Western Iowa Tech Community College. He has 20 different programs on various aspects of railroading.

Lien pointed out that Daniels hasn’t led a presentation at the library since 2014, when he discussed World War I.

“It was time to have him come back in his railroad conductor uniform again,” Lien said.

Daniels’ railroad presentation will be held at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., on Monday, Sept. 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Meeting Room B. The program is free and open to the public, and was made possible with help from the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation.