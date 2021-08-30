Taxpayers 'watchdog' makes stop in Council Bluffs

“We did that because we are taking on a $2.5 billion obligation as a state and we think it’s important to ask questions before that,” he said. “But they didn’t want to provide us with the documentation to give us the answers.”

Sand said his office gave the University of Iowa a subpoena, which they ignored, and then took them to court where his office won. The University of Iowa then appealed it to the Iowa Supreme Court and his office got a unanimous victory.

“Every single justice on that court said ‘No, the auditor is asking questions that the auditor probably should be asking,’” he said.

Other work Sand and his office has been doing is a program called Public Innovation and Efficiency (PIE) — a basic checklist of things to do to save money.

Sand said some things on the list are simple things to do in the house and used the example of moving a couch or chair from over a heating duct.

“You don’t need a warm couch, you need a warm room,” he said.

But there are also some larger items on that list, and Sand’s office recently looked into publicly owned solar installations to see how they are working and saving taxpayers money.