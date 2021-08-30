Taxpayers 'watchdog' makes stop in Council Bluffs

Taxpayer dollars are to be used to benefit the public and Iowa Auditor Rob Sand said his office are making sure government officials are doing just that — by being the “watchdog” for taxpayers.
The Auditor’s Office works to benefit Iowa citizens by providing audit, review and other technical services to state and local governments to ensure the effective, economical businesslike conduct of public activities in a prudent, accountable manner to achieve the intended purposes, according to auditor.iowa.gov.
“There’s lots of reasons that people can trust that we have more accountability in the state government than we have had in a long time,” Sand, a Democrat, said during an event at Sunset Park in Council Bluffs on Friday.
Sand discussed how earlier this year his office requested documentation regarding what he called, “essentially the biggest loan in state history.”
The $1 billion loan was made to the University of Iowa as a “public private partnership.” How it would work was the University of Iowa would get $1.165 billion up front, and then pay it back over the next 50 years, making the total cost $2.5 billion.
Sand said he asked questions leading up to this deal being finalized about appropriate bidding, who the investors were and conflicts of interest.
“We did that because we are taking on a $2.5 billion obligation as a state and we think it’s important to ask questions before that,” he said. “But they didn’t want to provide us with the documentation to give us the answers.”
Sand said his office gave the University of Iowa a subpoena, which they ignored, and then took them to court where his office won. The University of Iowa then appealed it to the Iowa Supreme Court and his office got a unanimous victory.
“Every single justice on that court said ‘No, the auditor is asking questions that the auditor probably should be asking,’” he said.
Other work Sand and his office has been doing is a program called Public Innovation and Efficiency (PIE) — a basic checklist of things to do to save money.
Sand said some things on the list are simple things to do in the house and used the example of moving a couch or chair from over a heating duct.
“You don’t need a warm couch, you need a warm room,” he said.
But there are also some larger items on that list, and Sand’s office recently looked into publicly owned solar installations to see how they are working and saving taxpayers money.
“Turns out your average installation saves about 3 quarters of a million dollars in the time frame you got it,” he said.
Each year the form is sent to local government officials and they can go through the checklist and see what they could work on and see where they could save money for the upcoming year.
“Then hopefully the next year officials are checking more yes boxes than the previous year,” he said.
There is also a PIE contest where awards are given to the most improved counties and cities in Iowa.
There’s a large amount of buzz in the state that Sand could run for governor in 2022. He hasn’t made a formal announcement of what office he’ll run for in the next election, but while in Council Bluffs he said he plans to stay in politics and will run for something in 2022.