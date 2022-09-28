Teens invited to RECtoberfest

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation invites teens and tweens to RECtoberfest at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.

RECtoberfest is a fun-filled combination of sports and field-day activities designed to increase awareness around Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation and increase socialization, physical activity and recreation participation among teenagers in the community.

We have identified a need to engage our local tweens and teens and provide them with more options for entertainment and recreation,” Recreation and Events Manager Daniel Bettmann said in a news release. “The interests of kids ages 11-18 were carefully considered when planning RECtoberfest activities.”

Activities will include an inflatable basketball game, lawn games, disc golf, lacrosse lessons and live music with DJ Sweetlife. Water and soda will be available at no charge, courtesy of a donation from Hy-Vee.

Admission is free for the afternoon of outdoor fun, designed for youth ages 12 to 18.

Blue Penguin Shaved Ice, Taqueria Santa Anita and and Jimmy’s Hot Dogs will be on-site with concessions available for purchase.

River’s Edge is located at 4250 River’s Edge Parkway.