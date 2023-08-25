If you're anything like me, you've tried to spend the better part of the past week indoors.

Now that you've survived the sweltering heat of the hottest days of the year so far, you might be looking for something to do this weekend.

•••

Activities for all ages will be set up at a Preparedness Fair, set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2303 Butler St.

Inside the church hall and in the parking lot, attendees will find a Red Cross blood drive, hands-on CPR instruction and practice, and information on solar energy, food storage, bike and scooter safety, and wills and estate planning.

A light lunch will be provided and there will be storytelling and coloring.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department is bringing a fire truck and teaching safety for the new school year. Some children might even walk away with a free backpack.

•••

Head over to Treynor for a fun afternoon at Prairie Crossing Vineyard and Winery, 31506 Pioneer Trail.

They are hosting the annual Harvest Party and Competitive Grape Stomp on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Grape stomping runs from noon to 2 p.m. Registration begins at noon and two-person teams will head to the vineyard around 12:30 p.m. to pick a bucket of grapes to stomp. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Live music by Jocelyn runs from 2 to 5 p.m. A picnic-style lunch by Smokin' Good Times is available from noon to 4 p.m. and Rolling Cigars will be on-site selling premium cigars. Of course, Prairie Crossing's wines and ciders will be available.

There is a $5 cover for the event and a $10 entry fee to the grape stomp. Children ages 5 and under are free.

•••

The Council Bluffs Radio Aeromodeling Society will host its annual Fun Fly on Saturday at Cobra Field, 54802 182nd St.

This event is for model airplane pilots and others who just want to watch.

Cost is $10 for a landing fee for pilots; AMA required and lunch provided to pilots. Spectators are welcome.

The event begins at 10 a.m.; gates open at 9 a.m.

•••

I volunteer at Midlands Humane Society and their mission is close to my heart.

Whether you're an animal lover or just a fan of classic cars, I encourage you to take advantage of of the weekend's cooler highs at the sixth annual Wags and Wheels Car Show on Sunday.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road.

Day-of registration is open from 9 a.m. to noon, though preregistration is encouraged. Cost is $25 per car entry. There will be 14 vehicle classes with first, second and third place trophies in each, along with a specialty trophy in five "Best of" categories.

A new kids class for children 10 and under is open this year. Awards will be announced at 3 p.m.

For attendees, three local food trucks will be on-site: BBQ Brothers, Street Eats Sliders and a Kona Ice truck. There will be live music from Radio Pilot and a silent auction and raffle.

The 712 Initiative will have its Block Party Trailer set up with games, the Council Bluffs Fire Department will bring a fire truck and the Council Bluffs Police Department will bring a cruiser.

Adoptable pets will also be set up in an animal interaction area. It sounds like a great time.

•••

Here's a look at what else is happening over the next few days:

Saturday, Aug. 26

• The River City Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot at 714 S. Main St. The family-friendly market sells vegetables, baked goods, specialty foods and other items.

• Take to the dance floor at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., at 2 p.m. for ballroom dancing with the Greg Spevak Orchestra. Bring a photo ID and liability waiver. Cost is $9 for YMCA members and $14 for nonmembers. Free snacks provided.

• Styx will perform at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah's Blvd. Find tickets and more information online.

Monday, Aug. 28

• The Friends of Underwood's Monday Market will offer locally grown produce and goods from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the UMBA Hall Pavilion, 300 Second Ave. in Underwood. Bingo will also be held at Monday's market.