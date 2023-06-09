Pottawattamie County has announced a temporary change to its parking structure at the courthouse, beginning Wednesday, June 14.
As part of the ongoing construction of a 22,000 square foot addition to the Pottawattamie County Courthouse, work is now moving to the parking lot. The lot on the east side of the courthouse will close Wednesday, June 14. Parking will move to the property just south of the lot under construction, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Pearl Street. On-street parking will remain available around the courthouse.
Project coordinators expect demolition and reconstruction of the existing parking lot to be complete by September.