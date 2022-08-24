Temps a little higher Wednesday, but weather expected to be calm

The mercury will climb Wednesday, reaching a high near 91 with mostly sunny skies.

A light south wind in the morning will become south-southwest blowing 5 to 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Wednesday night has a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., with partly cloudy skies and a low around 68. A south wind blowing 5 to 8 mph will become calm after midnight.

Here’s a look at the rest of this week’s forecast:

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the morning. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. At night, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. At night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. At night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.