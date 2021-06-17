The 712 Initiative, Council Bluffs Public Library team up on movie nights

The 712 Initiative and the Council Bluffs Public Library have once again teamed up to offer movies and family activities in city parks.

On Monday, the partners heled a screening of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze." Rachel Kent with 712 said the night offered attendees a chance to interact with Tank the Turtle, learning about turtles from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, while also testing karate skills with Sanders ATA Martial Arts. Refreshments from local food trucks were available as well. The series continues with movie nights on July 12 in Valley View Park and August 9 in Westwood Park.

"The library did a great job pairing the movie with the activities beforehand," Kent said.

The next event in the series will be held on July 12 in Valley View Park, with "Elf" on the big screen to celebrate Christmas in July, Kent said.

On Aug. 9, the partners will screen "Teen Beach Movie" to celebrate the end of summer.

Last year was the inaugural series of events, with movies shown a Kirn and Cochran Parks.

"We're excited to get movies out to even more parks this summer," Kent said.

Go to facebook.com/712Initiative for more information.

