The 712 Initiative, Habitat for Humanity announce new partnership

Both organizations are working to create safe and affordable housing within our community.

The community has a housing shortage, which is a challenge for workforce. Council Bluffs’ population grew by only 1% between 2010-2019, and the condition of existing units is a concern.

A 2019 housing conditions survey, done by The 712 Initiative, identified 714 one- to two-unit residential properties that are considered to be in poor or deteriorated condition throughout Council Bluffs. This means that the property has a major deficiency, significant surface wear is noticeable, and major maintenance is needed.

“The work we do is difficult, there are no easy answers to solving the crisis of affordable housing,” Johnson said. “The mission is bigger than any one group or organization. We feel the best way forward is working together, and I am excited to be a part of it.”

“We ultimately hope this start will give us continued capacity to serve the community’s needs for decades to come,” added Garst.

This partnership will help see seven owner-occupied homes added to Council Bluffs each year.

“We cannot wait to deliver a safe environment for families that have been on a wait list for far too long and a product that is desperately needed in this market,” Garst said.