The 712 Initiative, Habitat seeking volunteers to help 'Rock the Block'

The 712 Initiative and Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs are looking for volunteers to help with a one-day neighborhood revitalization project.

The Rock the Block event, slated for Saturday, Sept. 17, will focus on six homes in the Edison Elementary School neighborhood. Shifts will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.

Rock the Block is a neighborhood revitalization program that focuses on helping residents with repair and beautification projects to build pride and connect neighborhoods, according to The 712 Initiative.

After similar programs in Des Moines and Omaha proved successful, it was introduced in Council Bluffs in 2020 through a partnership between Habitat and The 712 Initiative, said Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative.

“We are excited that our local Habitat (affiliate) would be a partner with us on this National Habitat model,” she said. “It’ll be a nice energetic event for Council Bluffs, and we hope to continue this in future years.”

The 712 Initiative surveyed homeowners in the area and identified six to help through this event, Garst said. Examples of volunteer tasks include:

Home Repair (minor gutter repairs, porch repairs)

Weatherization (weather stripping, caulking)

Home Preservation (painting, landscaping)

“The volunteerism we’ve seen, especially during the COVID years, has been fantastic,” Garst said. “Last year, 1,510 (different) people volunteered with 712.”

That includes people who helped with Clean Sweep, AMP for Neighborhoods and other programs, she said.

Subcontractors have also been engaged to provide skilled assistance for the project.

Funding for Rock the Block includes $20,000 from the Council Bluffs Housing Fund through the Community Foundation for Western Iowa and $10,000 from First National Bank, Garst said. Other sponsors include Alter Metal Recycling, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Black Hills Energy and Anytime Tees.

To volunteer, go to the712initiative.org/events/rock-the-block-2/ and click on “Sign up to volunteer here.”