The 712 Initiative honored for Cohen Building project, housing renovation

The 712 Initiative received three Best Development Awards from 1000 Friends of Iowa Tuesday at the State Capitol in Des Moines.

The awards were for the restoration of the Cohen Building (Mixed Use), 712’s Housing Revitalization Program (Renovated Residential) and, unexpectedly, Innovative Leadership.

“It was nice to be recognized for our innovation and hard work in the Council Bluffs community by a statewide organization,” said Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative.

The third award was not listed on the program and came as a surprise to 712 personnel, Garst said.

“1000 Friends of Iowa added the award after reviewing our submissions,” she said. “They were impressed by our projects and programs and wanted to give us recognition for our efforts.”

The Best Development Awards Ceremony showcases development projects and programs in Iowa that best reflect the principles of smart growth and sustainability, according to a press release from 1000 Friends of Iowa. The awards program is designed to bring attention to cities, companies, nonprofit organizations and individuals who demonstrate how responsible development and planning practices provide benefits to the community, the environment and quality of life for future generations.

The Best Development Awards program recognizes work that thoughtfully considers the connections between building, land, natural resources, development and quality of life, the press release stated. Nominated buildings and projects help advance sustainability across the state by considering site placement, design, water efficiency, energy management, materials and resources used, indoor environmental quality, public use and long-term benefits.

The Renovated Residential Category features the use of an existing structure to create single or multi-family permanent or temporary housing. Notable aspects include, but are not limited to, reinvestment in an existing property and community, as well as use of sustainable building materials, salvaging of existing materials, promotion of connectivity, public transportation, walkability, accessibility to affordable or mixed market-rate housing and adherence to historic preservation practices if applicable.

The final touches are being added to the historic Cohen Building, and the restoration will likely be finished by the end of the month, Garst told the Nonpareil earlier this month.

The building’s anchor for most of its life was the Iowa Clothes Shop, later shortened to Iowa Clothes. The store once offered everything from work boots to formal suits for the community’s men and boys. Now, the building will now provide 18 to 19 new housing units. Response to the newly opened housing units has been very positive, said Shari Williams of NP Dodge Real Estate, who manages the building.

There are two commercial bays on the ground level, and the rest of the 27,000 square feet of space is devoted to apartments, including one on the first floor, Garst said. That includes nine one-bedroom, five two-bedroom and four studio units. The assortment is designed for mixed-income tenants, and rent ranges from $700 to $1,250 per month.

Historic touches such as claw-foot tubs, wardrobe closets and old interior doors or woodwork are sprinkled throughout the complex, and a former skylight between the second and third floors has been preserved and enhanced with special lighting. An elevator has been installed in the building, and there are two accessible apartments.

The structure was built in 1856-57 and housed commercial businesses on the ground floor with storage space and apartments on the upper levels. The Daily Nonpareil, founded on May 2, 1857, originally leased space on the corner but moved to 400 W. Broadway in December 1900. Storz Brewing Co. purchased the property in 1901 and demolished the old Nonpareil portion in 1902, replacing it with new construction from 1902-03.

Iowa Clothes was founded in 1919 by Harry Cohen and continued to conduct business out of the facility until 1996. Cohen retained ownership of the building until his passing in 1974. His grandson, Richard “Pete” Lee, then took ownership and oversaw the store’s operation.

Along the way, it had shared the property with Storz, the brewery’s Blue Ribbon Saloon, Wilcox Flowers, Martin’s Drugs and later Eve’s Pastry Shop and Lane Brothers Pharmacy, as well as tenants of the upstairs apartments, which fell out of use in the late 1970s. During a renovation in 1976-77, Iowa Clothes expanded from two to all four of the facility’s bays (530, 532, 534 and 536 W. Broadway), becoming its sole commercial occupant.

The EQ School of Hair Design was the building’s most recent occupant. The 712 Initiative purchased the building in August 2018, Garst said.

Design work for the restoration was done by Alley Poyner Macchieto and construction was done by Lund-Ross Constructors. Funding came from Cohen’s granddaughter Patty Nogg and her husband, Steve; the Iowa West Foundation; the State of Iowa; the City of Council Bluffs; the Peter Kiewit Foundation; MidStates Bank; and the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund.