The 712's restoration of former Iowa Clothes building nearing completion

Restoration of the historic Cohen Building at the corner of Scott Street and West Broadway is nearing completion and will likely be wrapped up by the end of the month, according to Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative, which owns the three-story structure.

More than 200 people attended an open house at the facility in December, she said.

The former home of Iowa Clothes, which once offered everything from work boots to formal suits for the community’s men and boys, will now provide 18 to 19 new housing units. The grand edifice still has large picture windows that overlook West Broadway and the downtown area.

Half of the units have been leased and are already occupied, said Shari Williams of NP Dodge Real Estate, who manages the building.

There are two commercial bays on the ground level, and the rest of the 27,000 square feet of space is devoted to apartments, including one on the first floor, Garst said. That includes nine one-bedroom, five two-bedroom and four studio units. The assortment is designed for mixed-income tenants, and rent ranges from $700 to $1,250 per month.

“Every unit is unique, because it was a little bit of a puzzle,” she said.

All units include new kitchen and laundry appliances, quartz countertops, porcelain sinks, large windows and original hardwood floors. Historic touches such as claw-foot tubs, wardrobe closets and old interior doors or woodwork are sprinkled throughout the complex, and a former skylight between the second and third floors has been preserved and enhanced with special lighting. An elevator has been installed in the building, and there are two accessible apartments.

The structure was built in 1856-57 and housed commercial businesses on the ground floor with storage space and apartments on the upper levels. The Daily Nonpareil, founded on May 2, 1857, originally leased space on the corner but moved to 400 W. Broadway in December 1900. Storz Brewing Co. purchased the property in 1901 and demolished the old Nonpareil portion in 1902, replacing it with new construction from 1902-03.

The building’s anchor for most of its life was the Iowa Clothes Shop (later shortened to Iowa Clothes). The men’s and boys’ clothing store was founded in 1919 by Harry Cohen and continued to conduct business out of the facility until 1996. Cohen retained ownership of the building until his passing in 1974. His grandson, Richard “Pete” Lee, then took ownership and oversaw the store’s operation.

Along the way, it had shared the property with Storz, the brewery’s Blue Ribbon Saloon, Wilcox Flowers, Martin’s Drugs and later Eve’s Pastry Shop and Lane Brothers Pharmacy, as well as tenants of the upstairs apartments, which fell out of use in the late 1970s. During a renovation in 1976-77, Iowa Clothes expanded from two to all four of the facility’s bays (530, 532, 534 and 536 W. Broadway), becoming its sole commercial occupant.

The clothing store had a large ground-floor showroom with a wide stairway that led to the shoe department downstairs. The basement also held a workroom where employees giftwrapped packages during the busy holiday season and a print shop where workers produced posters to advertise sales.

The second floor of the building had room after room of storage shelves and clothes racks for inventory waiting to be displayed in the showroom. The third floor held the apartments, which were furnished with fold-up Murphy beds. The beds were stored vertically in wooden cabinets to save space and were pulled down to sleep on.

The EQ School of Hair Design was the building’s most recent occupant. The 712 Initiative purchased the building in August 2018, Garst said.

“It was a very underutilized building,” she said.

The upper level had extensive water damage, and work during the restoration process revealed other problems, Garst said.

“We did a lot of investigating during demo,” she said. “When the building got electrified, they ran the wires right through the joists. Some of them were (still) strong enough, some weren’t.”

Additional support had to be added. Work also had to be done on the roof, Garst said.

Officials realized the building predated an 1888 renovation project when a Lund-Ross Constructors employee discovered hand-hewn beams in the western three-fourths of the building, she said.

The project ended up costing $8.3 million – $3 million more than the original estimate of $5.3 million.

“It was still more affordable for the community to restore rather than to tear down and build new,” she said. “Overall, it was a very good building.”

The high inflation of the past couple years has taken a toll, Garst said. If the project had been put off two years, it would have cost 34% more.

“If we had hesitated, if we had waited, we couldn’t have done it. If we did this project in 2025, it would be an additional 34% on top of the $8.3 million,” which would have bumped the price tag to more than $11.1 million.

Design work for the restoration was done by Alley Poyner Macchietto, and construction was done by Lund-Ross Constructors.

“We had the right partners on the project,” Garst said.

The Cohen name was attached to the building not only because it was appropriate for its history but because of a generous donation from Cohen’s granddaughter Patty Nogg and her husband, Steve. Other funding and financing came from the Iowa West Foundation, the State of Iowa, the City of Council Bluffs, the Peter Kiewit Foundation, MidStates Bank and the Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund.

Next, The 712 Initiative plans to restore the former Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. building at 12 Scott St. The structure was built in 1904 and served as a telephone exchange building until 1976, according to information on the organization’s website. It later housed the offices for the Council Bluffs Community School District before being purchased by The 712 Initiative in 2018. The organization is seeking stories from people who worked in the Northwestern Bell office to help preserve the historic significance of the building. Anyone with information should contact The 712 Initiative at info@the712initiative.org or 712-396-2471.