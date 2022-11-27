The biggest giving day of the year: Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29

Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29. It is a global day of giving, and the largest day of giving in our region. Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to do good and that every act of generosity matters.

New to Giving Tuesday in western Iowa this year is SHARE Iowa, an initiative of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa. SHARE Iowa is a one-stop platform for sowing good to nonprofits in nine counties throughout Western Iowa. Powered by the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, SHARE Iowa connects neighbors to easy ways of doing good through financial giving, in-kind donations of items and volunteerism. Iowans now have more opportunities to yield positive outcomes in their communities and learn more about the organizations that impact people in their neighborhoods, towns, cities and states. Currently, there are over 150 nonprofits partnered with SHARE Iowa.

Nonprofit organizations partnered with SHARE Iowa or SHARE Omaha, the affiliate platform for the Omaha metro, are dedicating time, efforts, and resources to Giving Tuesday to collectively advocate for support and connect with their community.

“Doing good makes you feel good and giving back to the nonprofit organizations who are doing the work in our communities maximizes a natural and traditional season of giving,” said Community Foundation for Western Iowa President and CEO Donna Dostal. “For nonprofits to end the year on this high note of support and financial strength really matters.”

This year, the Community Foundation has a $250,000 pool of funds for a 20% match on gifts to endowment funds within the Community Foundation. The 20% match is on gifts up to $100,000 per fund, and after the pool is used, the match will go to 10%. Nonprofit organizations with an endowment fund with the Community Foundation can have supporters donate directly to their endowment fund through SHARE Iowa.

Endowment funds are designed to continue giving to the nonprofit organization in perpetuity. They are an investment into an organization so it may continue its work for years to come. When the Community Foundation launched SHARE Iowa, it was important to include an easy option for donors to support organizations in a number of ways, including their endowments. If an organization has an endowment fund through the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, a donor will see a “Donate to Endowment” button on the organization’s profile.

The Community Foundation is also providing 10 $1,000 hourly prizes drawn at random for SHARE Iowa participating Giving Tuesday nonprofit organizations this year. We are grateful for the generosity of the businesses and individuals who sponsored these prizes, which are Castle & Associates, Frontier Savings Bank, Heartland Properties, KidGlov, NuStyle, SIRE, Slate Architecture, Cathy and Tony Tauke, and Total Farm Solutions.

Giving Tuesday 712 is sponsored by TS Bank. TS Bank’s 43 Scott St. location in Council Bluffs will also be the heart for #GivingTuesday712. Community members who are interested in making donations to their favorite causes are encouraged to come to TS Bank on Giving Tuesday if they would like to have a check presentation and celebrate the culture of giving in Western Iowa. Media is also welcome to attend and different media outlets plan to stop in throughout the day.

At the end of the day, everyone is encouraged to go to Full Fledged Brewery from 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the success and generosity of Giving Tuesday.

“We celebrate this day of giving and encourage the community, nonprofit organizations and their supporters to celebrate with us.” Dostal said. “We are thrilled to show what our west coast of Iowa can do when we come together and support the organizations that have a big impact in our communities.”

Giving Tuesday is an important day of giving. Every act of generosity matters, and everyone can contribute toward building a better world we all want to live in. Donors are encouraged to visit shareiowa.org and shareomaha.org to find new nonprofits to support on Giving Tuesday and any day throughout the year.